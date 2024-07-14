This Iconic National Park In Alaska Is Home To The Internet's Favorite Wildlife

Volcanic ash and the movement of glaciers formed the landscape of Alaska's fascinating, wild, and beautiful Katmai National Park and Preserve. Walking through rugged, snow-covered mountain peaks of the Alaska wild alone and looking out at the icy blue water would be enough reason to love Katmai, but it's not the land that attracts the attention of millions of people all over the world. It's the bears. More than 2,000 brown bears live in Katmai, and many gather in the same place to hunt for fish throughout the summer.

Explore.org has run livestreams of the areas where the largest numbers of bears fish since 2012. People watch these livestreams, affectionately known as the bear cams, year after year. While Katmai is usually a mysterious and untamable place, through the camera lens, viewers have the rare opportunity to get to know the bears who make this park their home as individuals. They follow their stories to see which bears mate, fight, and, of course, get the fattest off the bounty of fish.

Every year, based on photos taken by park rangers, fans vote for which bear they think has gained the most weight in preparation for hibernation in a light-hearted competition called Fat Bear Week. The bears have made this park beloved; for many, just watching online is not enough. Visiting this park is no easy feat, but for those who love the bears, making the journey to Katmai could be a dream come true.

