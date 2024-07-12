The First Things Samantha Brown Does After Arriving To Her Destination

Traveling can be exhausting. You may have had an hours-long flight, antsy kids, an armrest hog, or a bumpy ride, and now you just want to nap in your hotel or get right out there and go sightseeing to make the most of your trip. Well, hold on one sec. Before you toss the suitcases on the bed, switch shoes, and walk out the door, there are a few things you should do, according to travel expert Samantha Brown, host of "Places to Love." One of them, which you might not expect, is picking up a SIM card so you can stay connected.

"Whether it's checking the signal, finding WiFi, getting a SIM card/eSIM, or, if you're like me, making sure I have WhatsApp on my phone," she says on her website, "I always want to make sure I'm able to communicate with whoever I need to." It also keeps you from getting roaming charges in another country, which can save you a lot of money. While you're connected, Brown also says you should let your loved ones know you've arrived safely.

That isn't the only suggestion Brown has for us. She has great tips for creating a homey feel in your hotel room, figuring out where everything is, and how it all works, especially the shower, storing your valuables, and more. She's even got a great tip for once that's all done and you're ready to venture out to see the wonders of the area.

