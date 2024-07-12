The First Things Samantha Brown Does After Arriving To Her Destination
Traveling can be exhausting. You may have had an hours-long flight, antsy kids, an armrest hog, or a bumpy ride, and now you just want to nap in your hotel or get right out there and go sightseeing to make the most of your trip. Well, hold on one sec. Before you toss the suitcases on the bed, switch shoes, and walk out the door, there are a few things you should do, according to travel expert Samantha Brown, host of "Places to Love." One of them, which you might not expect, is picking up a SIM card so you can stay connected.
"Whether it's checking the signal, finding WiFi, getting a SIM card/eSIM, or, if you're like me, making sure I have WhatsApp on my phone," she says on her website, "I always want to make sure I'm able to communicate with whoever I need to." It also keeps you from getting roaming charges in another country, which can save you a lot of money. While you're connected, Brown also says you should let your loved ones know you've arrived safely.
That isn't the only suggestion Brown has for us. She has great tips for creating a homey feel in your hotel room, figuring out where everything is, and how it all works, especially the shower, storing your valuables, and more. She's even got a great tip for once that's all done and you're ready to venture out to see the wonders of the area.
Create a homey space in your hotel room
After picking up your SIM card, Brown suggests turning your hotel room into a place that feels like home. "Once I'm checked into my hotel and in my room, I immediately unpack all my things and set up shop," she says. "I get my computer out and plugged in, set up my charger for my phone and Kindle, and then I unpack and organize all my toiletries." Unpacking lets you relax and makes your temporary surroundings feel like a home base.
You can see if you've forgotten any toiletries (and ask for them at the hotel's front desk because they often have more than you realize), and you'll know where everything is. Putting clothing in hotel drawers keeps you from rummaging through your suitcase and creating wrinkles. It's also a good idea to put the suitcase on the hotel's ironing board while unpacking so you don't have to bend down.
If you have kids with you, childproofing the room with duct tape is a great idea for things like sharp corners, hot water taps, and outlets. Also, make sure to put your valuables away, or at least keep them from view. Cover them up, or if you can fit them in the hotel safe, that's great (though you can put something important in there, like a shoe, so you remember to open it before you leave). Don't leave anything by the door in case someone just "pops in" while the door is open for housekeeping.
Testing the hotel bathroom, getting apps in order, and more
One of Brown's tips you probably never thought of is testing the bathroom fixtures and figuring out how they work, so you're not doing that in the morning before your coffee kicks in. Brown says that she does a "test run of the shower" and the taps. We second that, after a shower during a Madrid trip was so complicated that it required a visit from the staff.
Whether it's before you leave for your trip or when you arrive, make sure you have all the apps you need on your phone, like a currency converter, airline and hotel apps, Google Translate for stress-free travel in countries that speak different languages, and apps for any monuments, museums, or sights you might be visiting. (This is where the SIM card comes in handy because you may not know what you want to see before you get there.) It's worth creating a trip-specific photo album on your phone for things like maps, directions, boarding passes, and hotel confirmations, so you don't have to search for them.
Finally, once things are secure at your new home base, Brown suggests via her website to get right outside. "I'm seeking the moment that tells me I AM HERE. On a walk, I can connect with a culture as it is today. I almost never have that moment in the tourist centers, but in the seemingly mundane neighborhoods."