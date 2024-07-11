Sneaky Details You Might Be Forgetting To Check Before Booking An AirBnb

Booking an Airbnb isn't all that different from booking a hotel. Sure, you might not be able to ring up the property owner directly, but you can still scrutinize the listing on your computer or phone to decide if it's worth parting with your hard-earned cash. With just a few taps, you can check the photos, amenities, location, cancellation policy, and of course, whether the host is a Superhost (extra brownie points if they are).

Naturally, you dive into the reviews to see what others have to say and keep an eye out for any hidden fees (because, let's be honest, there usually are some). These standard checks are second nature to any seasoned Airbnb booker. But sometimes, the routine nature of this process can cause you to overlook some crucial details. Maybe you're in a rush, or perhaps those glowing 5-star reviews lull you into a false sense of security and have you whipping out your credit card right away. Whatever the case, there are some sneaky details you might forget to check that could scream "red flag," like whether the same location has bad reviews on another site, and what isn't pictured.