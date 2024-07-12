This Is The Best Way To Update Your Personal Information For TSA PreCheck

Snagging a free upgrade to first class is brag-worthy, but being a member of TSA PreCheck is just as impressive (though there's no actual card to flash). As part of the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler program, TSA PreCheck is your personal pass to breeze past long security lines at the airport, and it's the program best for you if you find yourself traveling stateside quite frequently.

But it's important to keep in mind that PreCheck memberships are non-transferable (except for your kids 12 and under traveling with you). Your Known Traveler Number (KTN) assigned at enrollment sticks with you until it expires. It must match the name and date of birth on your flight ticket down to the letter (and number), or you risk being forced to forego the PreCheck perks for that trip. Fortunately, if you change your name — or any other personal information, for that matter — updating it with TSA PreCheck is as simple as picking up the phone or shooting an email.

Sometimes, the info you enrolled with becomes outdated — name, address, gender, you name it. Keeping these details up to date is crucial to avoid any hiccups with enjoying PreCheck privileges. The membership lasts five years, after all, and a lot can change in that time. According to the TSA, however, updating your info only involves reaching out to the provider you enrolled with.

