This Unique Palace Boasts The Best Views Of London's Unparalleled Skyline

The London skyline is a thing to behold, with modern buildings against historical homes and structures from centuries past. This vibrant city is full of wonderful things to do, from the Tower of London and Westminster Palace to the canals of the Maida Vale district's Little Venice. However, if you want to step back a bit from being right in the middle of the city, there is a charming place to do so. In northern London sits Alexandra Palace, with wonderful views of the London skyline, like the one you see above. It's easy to get to, and there is plenty to do in addition to the breathtaking view. There are concerts, ice skating, a farmer's market, several obstacle courses, and the chance to see London from a different perspective.

Affectionately called "Ally Pally," the palace opened on Queen Victoria's birthday in 1873, though it was destroyed by fire a mere 16 days later. It opened again in 1875. Alexandra Palace has 196 acres of parkland to enjoy, green space activities for all ages, and the recently-restored theater with shows, dances, comedies, and concerts. Bring your best walking shoes because you're in for an adventure with more than just the prettiest skyline on that side of the Atlantic Ocean.