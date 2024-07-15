This Unique Palace Boasts The Best Views Of London's Unparalleled Skyline
The London skyline is a thing to behold, with modern buildings against historical homes and structures from centuries past. This vibrant city is full of wonderful things to do, from the Tower of London and Westminster Palace to the canals of the Maida Vale district's Little Venice. However, if you want to step back a bit from being right in the middle of the city, there is a charming place to do so. In northern London sits Alexandra Palace, with wonderful views of the London skyline, like the one you see above. It's easy to get to, and there is plenty to do in addition to the breathtaking view. There are concerts, ice skating, a farmer's market, several obstacle courses, and the chance to see London from a different perspective.
Affectionately called "Ally Pally," the palace opened on Queen Victoria's birthday in 1873, though it was destroyed by fire a mere 16 days later. It opened again in 1875. Alexandra Palace has 196 acres of parkland to enjoy, green space activities for all ages, and the recently-restored theater with shows, dances, comedies, and concerts. Bring your best walking shoes because you're in for an adventure with more than just the prettiest skyline on that side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Getting to Alexandra Palace, obstacles courses, gardens, and soft play
To get to Ally Pally, you can take the train right into Alexandra Palace Station, which puts you at the Wood Green entrance to the park. If you're taking the tube (London's subway system), get off at Wood Green Station on the Piccadilly line, go to bus stop A and take the W3 to Alexandra Palace. You can also drive and park (there is accessible parking), though it's worth checking here to make sure the car parks aren't closed for an outdoor event. Note that there is free drinking water at the Palace, so a portable water bottle (make sure it's not glass, which isn't permitted) is a great idea.
If you (and your kids) are feeling adventurous, right next to the Palace proper is Go Ape, a treetop adventure area with several courses above ground with things like rope bridges and ziplines. There is one for adults (and brave kids over 4 feet tall) and one that focuses on the smaller members of your group. Fees are between $30 and $50 per person. Another thing for your littlest ones is the Little Dinosaurs soft play area, with tickets starting at around $1. For a more laid-back activity, take a stroll around the Alexandra Palace Garden Center on the south side of the park. It's one of the largest gardens in London, featuring a Victorian-style greenhouse and gorgeous flowers like roses, jasmine, and clematis.
Swan boats, the ice rink, Pitch & Putt, and more
That barely scratches the surface of Ally Pally. Most Sundays, you'll find a farmer's market with over 30 stalls for some fresh veggies and fruit. There are also ballet and dance classes for kids and adults. At the Boating Lake, you can rent swan boats (above), as well as ones with dragons, flamingos, and unicorns. You can also rent a VW Beetle pedal boat or a row boat for 30 minutes at a time for around $11 per person for adults and around $8 for kids. Next to it is a children's playground with snack areas close by. Older kids can enjoy the Palace's skatepark with ramps, fun boxes, and grinds.
If you like golf, check out the Pitch & Putt 9-hole, par 3 course for around $13 for adults and around $6.50 for kids. Even better? As of 2024, there is Pitch & Putt Lates with evening hours, free glow sticks, and glow-in-the-dark golf balls for purchase — over 18 only, and the fee is around $18. There is even an ice rink with skating, ice hockey, and ice discos.
The theater at Alexandra Palace was closed for 80 years after falling behind the West End, becoming a movie theater and a BBC prop store and workshop for a bit. However, it was renovated beginning in 2016 and now open for business. You can check out the schedule of performances here. As you leave, give London's spectacular night skyline a few more moments to shine.