This Uncrowded Destination Known As London's Venice Is Relaxing And Picturesque

Thanks to its status as the most-visited and most-populated city in the United Kingdom, London's hustle and bustle never ends. Those seeking tranquility away from the frenzy of Central London should head to a hidden gem nearby: Little Venice. Reaching the neighborhood located in in city's Maida Vale district only requires a 10-minute walk from Paddington Station. Although it waits only a brief Tube ride away from the heart of London, this European destination has stunning canals that will make you feel like you've stepped into another country entirely.

As one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "It's like walking into a different vacation spot inside your vacation spot, where you are met with river boat restaurants, personal motor boat rentals, and boat tours." Another stated, "A wonderful place of nature, a place to visit to escape from the crowds and spend time."

It might not surprise you to learn that Little Venice is highly sought-out on the real estate market, with properties there selling for millions of dollars. That said, visitors can stroll the uncrowded canals to take in the sights and lush greenery of Little Venice for free. In fact, you can even walk to Camden, home to the famous Camden Market. You have many additional options for exploring London's Little Venice.

