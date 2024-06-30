This Uncrowded Destination Known As London's Venice Is Relaxing And Picturesque
Thanks to its status as the most-visited and most-populated city in the United Kingdom, London's hustle and bustle never ends. Those seeking tranquility away from the frenzy of Central London should head to a hidden gem nearby: Little Venice. Reaching the neighborhood located in in city's Maida Vale district only requires a 10-minute walk from Paddington Station. Although it waits only a brief Tube ride away from the heart of London, this European destination has stunning canals that will make you feel like you've stepped into another country entirely.
As one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "It's like walking into a different vacation spot inside your vacation spot, where you are met with river boat restaurants, personal motor boat rentals, and boat tours." Another stated, "A wonderful place of nature, a place to visit to escape from the crowds and spend time."
It might not surprise you to learn that Little Venice is highly sought-out on the real estate market, with properties there selling for millions of dollars. That said, visitors can stroll the uncrowded canals to take in the sights and lush greenery of Little Venice for free. In fact, you can even walk to Camden, home to the famous Camden Market. You have many additional options for exploring London's Little Venice.
Charming experiences in Little Venice
If you seek relaxing activities for your London itinerary, add Little Venice to the list. For instance, if you want to explore the canals, take a tour with Jason's Trip, during which passengers board a narrowboat and set off for Camden Lock. Tripadvisor reviewers say that an excursion with Jason's Trip is equal parts scenic and educational. Many note that guides delve into the canal's history. The company only offers the tours seasonally, and you can make reservations online.
If you plan to stay overnight in Little Venice, why not pass the evening in a narrowboat? You can find listings for this quirky option on Airbnb, such as Jessie and Scorpio. The former has two bedrooms and the latter only one. Nevertheless, both have distinguished themselves as guest favorites, with reviewers for each mentioning how much they enjoyed the canal's ducks and swans.
To further immerse yourself in Little Venice's flora and fauna, head to the Rembrandt Gardens. Located on the canals, it's a lovely spot from which to view the narrowboats. You might be familiar with London's West End. However, did you know you can also catch a show in Little Venice at the Canal Cafe Theatre? It offers various performances, mostly comedic, each month.
Have a meal with a view at these Little Venice eateries
@pretty.little.london
This has to be one of the best spots in London this summer 🦢 Have you been to The Summerhouse in Little Venice yet? #londonrestaurants #littlevenice #london #londra #fyp #londres #prettylittlelondon♬ original sound - prettylittlelondon
Regardless of whether you stay in Little Venice for a few days or if you only have limited time, make sure to eat by the canals. There's no shortage of scenic choices. Case in point: Cafe Laville. Situated above Regent's Canal, it serves brunch, lunch, and dinner. The menu primarily consists of Italian-inspired dishes, such as pizza and pasta. Carbs with a view; what could be better than that?
Then there's the Summer House (seen in the TikTok above), with dishes like sea trout and fish cakes. It has earned top ratings on Tripadvisor not only for its high-quality meals but for its service. "Firstly the venue is amazing with splendid views along the canal. Secondly, you are met by staff who are clearly expecting you and welcome you by name," states one review.
Those who prefer a more casual establishment can opt for the Waterside Cafe, located in a narrowboat docked in the canal. It offers paninis, salads, tea, and more, making it ideal for those who need a quick or smaller lunch. If you're planning a vacation soon, check out the best time to visit London and the best border-busting day trips in all of Europe, per Rick Steves.