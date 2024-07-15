Greece's Most Remote Island Is An Overlooked Artsy Pastel Paradise Full Of Friendly Locals

The islands of Greece are marvelous and varied in their beauty. If you're planning a Greek vacation this summer, you could choose the usual stops for tourists like Mykonos, the city of Athens with its amazing museums, stunning Santorini, or maybe a quieter place like Alonissos. However, if you really want to get away from it all (including hordes of tourists), you can go a bit further afield and visit the remote island of Kastellorizo. It's just a 20-minute ferry ride from Kaş in Türkiye (for only around $38 per person for a day trip) or 2.5 hours on the express ferry (or longer with a local trip) from Rhodes.

Kastellorizo (once called Megisti, which means "greatest" or "maximum") is full of colorful neoclassical homes (above), ancient ruins, lovely churches, and more. While there are no sand beaches, there are plenty of places to swim from the rocks or off of boats you can rent on the island for solo travel or with a captain. There is a gorgeous and famous sea cave that you can't afford to miss, as well as little islets to visit and a sunset to drool over. Are you ready for some χαλάρωση (relaxation)?