The Italian Destination That Boasts Amalfi Coast Views At A Lower Cost With Less Crowds
Overtourism is almost a hackneyed phrase for Italy. With around 60 million annual visitors, the weight of tourism is a struggle for historically popular areas like Venice, which is currently piloting a fee program for day-trippers. Similarly, crowds in Rome and Florence are driving visitors to look for alternatives, and it's redirecting the spotlight toward different areas in this vast country. For example, Lake Molveno is a beautiful alternative to the overcrowded Lake Como and the accessible island of Ischia is drawing tourists away from the more crowded and expensive Capri.
Further down the western coastline, the Amalfi coast has become a bottleneck of cars and crowds, taking away from the essence of the once quintessentially village vibe. The truth is, while Amalfi is breathtaking, there are many beautiful Italian islands that don't get enough attention, and the same is true for Rivieras, or extensive coastlines. So, if you're looking for an alternative to Amalfi, simply keep driving south and explore the Calabrian coast instead. Here, you'll find stunning scenery, postcard-worthy beaches, and more budget-friendly options with significantly fewer crowds.
Calabria's notable highlights
The Calabrian coast is made up of three distinct regions. From north to south, they are called Riviera dei Cedri, Costa degli Dei, and Costa Viola. Combined, they stretch along the southwestern coast of Italy, butting up to the clear and mesmerizing Tyrrhenian Sea. You can take a boat tour to nearby islands and look back to the coastline while you explore natural caves and hidden beaches. Back on land, take your pick of beaches, from a refreshing stroll in San Nicola Arcella to accessing the select few public beaches in Tropea. Then there are the epic beaches in Capo Vaticano, which feature white granite cliffs believed to be some of the oldest in the region and inviting water that lures snorkelers and scuba divers.
For those who would rather take in the views than the waves, the many small towns along Calabria's coast offer shopping, dining, and relaxation. Head to Diamante for both high-end and local shopping, plus endless rows of mural-painted buildings. Although discovered and growing in popularity, further down the coast, Tropea demands a stop for its breathtaking views and the car-free zone that allows for leisurely strolls. Also make sure to visit Pizzo Calabro, a fishing region that offers up the historic castle Castello Murat, an old town, and beach access. On the southern edge of the Calabria coast, Scilla is a town with a display of colorful houses, calm waters, and a long history of swordfish fishing.
Crowds and costs on the Calabrian coast
With the exceptions of Tropea and perhaps Pizzo, much of the Calabria region is under the radar of international travelers. Fellow Italians and some Europeans are in the know, so it does still get busy during the high summer season. However, it sees significantly fewer visitors than Amalfi — 5 million annual visitors descend upon Amalfi, whereas Calabria attracts around 1.77 million. That means even the most highly visited locations in the area will feel less crowded than overcrowded Positano.
It also means a more affordable vacation in general. While there are some great ways to visit Italy on a budget, the Amalfi region probably isn't the place to do it. However, you can reliably expect to save several hundred dollars by choosing to stay in Calabria versus Amalfi. Meals will also run you less, so you can budget 10-30 euros per person rather than 20-50 or more in the Amalfi region. There are also many free and low-cost activities to enjoy along the Calabria coast, and many of them allow you to slow down and truly drink in the essence of the region. Spend time in the water and on the beaches. Enjoy the street art and architecture. Visit the markets and talk to the vendors. While you explore, remember to stop and embrace the incredible coastline, water, and surrounding islands. Don't be afraid to stumble into small neighborhoods, and be sure to take in the sunsets. This is la bella vita.