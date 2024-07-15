The Italian Destination That Boasts Amalfi Coast Views At A Lower Cost With Less Crowds

With the exceptions of Tropea and perhaps Pizzo, much of the Calabria region is under the radar of international travelers. Fellow Italians and some Europeans are in the know, so it does still get busy during the high summer season. However, it sees significantly fewer visitors than Amalfi — 5 million annual visitors descend upon Amalfi, whereas Calabria attracts around 1.77 million. That means even the most highly visited locations in the area will feel less crowded than overcrowded Positano.

Advertisement

It also means a more affordable vacation in general. While there are some great ways to visit Italy on a budget, the Amalfi region probably isn't the place to do it. However, you can reliably expect to save several hundred dollars by choosing to stay in Calabria versus Amalfi. Meals will also run you less, so you can budget 10-30 euros per person rather than 20-50 or more in the Amalfi region. There are also many free and low-cost activities to enjoy along the Calabria coast, and many of them allow you to slow down and truly drink in the essence of the region. Spend time in the water and on the beaches. Enjoy the street art and architecture. Visit the markets and talk to the vendors. While you explore, remember to stop and embrace the incredible coastline, water, and surrounding islands. Don't be afraid to stumble into small neighborhoods, and be sure to take in the sunsets. This is la bella vita.

Advertisement