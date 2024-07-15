5 Of The Best National Parks In America For Stargazing, According To Visitor Reviews

When people ask about the best national parks to stargaze, it doesn't take long for somebody to recommend California's Joshua Tree National Park. Its star ratings are generally high, 4.7 on Yelp and 5.0 on Tripadvisor, and it has thousands of satisfied user reviews online. This desert park receives more than 3 million visitors yearly, and they come to see its iconic trees, landscape, and skies.

Not only does Joshua Tree National Park have the Ryan Mountain Trail, which is one of the world's best sunset viewing spots, but it also has some of the darkest night skies in the United States, making it perfect for stargazing. "The absolute best place for stargazing," one local guide on Google Reviews stated. "We were fortunate enough to not only see the Milky Way but also witness a meteor shower. One of the best experiences of my life."

The park often offers night sky events, including a Night Sky Festival, which takes place every year in the fall. Year round, the parking lots to Quail Springs, Hidden Valley, Cap Rock, and Ryan Mountain are set aside for stargazing. While you're expected to stay close to your car, you won't be disappointed by the views. Alternatively, you can camp overnight at Cottonwood Campground. If you have the skills, get a permit to stay overnight in the backcountry and find the best viewpoint for yourself.

