Explore One Of The World's Oldest Rivers At This Mountainous National Park Paradise
At the end of 2020, West Virginia's natural wonder, the New River Gorge, was officially declared the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. While it may only have received its designation recently, it is already one of the most iconic national parks the East Coast has to offer. The preserve stretches out over a staggering 72,000 acres of dense forest and Appalachian Mountains with more than 100 miles of hiking trails to explore — but the most exciting feature is probably the one that gives the park its name: The New River Gorge.
While the park designation is new, these mountains have been around for 500 million years. The park is also home to what is believed to be the oldest river in North America and among the oldest on the planet. It is ironically designated "New River," possibly by exploring colonists who accidentally named it when they noted their discovery of a new river in the region. The New River has carved a deep gouge into the ancient mountains, resulting in a deep canyon through the landscape.
Along with taking in the breathtaking views and exploring the old growth forest, visitors to this park seek adventure by scaling up sheer cliffs, whitewater rafting, and, once a year, joining a massive festival to walk the bridge which crosses the gorge — and maybe even taking a leap and BASE jump from the bridge and into the river far below.
Explore the New River Gorge's many trails
If you're looking to get some use out of your America the Beautiful National Park Pass and thoroughly immerse yourself in nature, this park is an ideal place. Although it's known for the enormous bridge spanning the width of the gorge, much of this West Virginia wilderness feels untouched — but hidden in the trees, you might find evidence of other people who walked this land before you. Other than making your way up to the overlooks and seeing the landscape sprawled out below you, one of the most exciting things about exploring trails here might be finding the ruins of old mines hidden in the forest.
While U.S. National Parks are full of trails for experienced hikers, you have a range of options at New River Gorge. For what might just be the best view in the park, head to Grandview Main Overlook. If you're not looking for a long journey and want to cut straight to the breathtaking view, you can walk a short, paved walkway there.
But if you're looking for a little more adventure, you can take the hilly Grandview Rim Trail from the overlook and continue on to other gorgeous vantage points. You may also want to explore Kaymoor Trail, a more difficult but extremely rewarding journey through the park. It starts at the Wolf Creek Trailhead, leads you by an abandoned mine, and to gorgeous woodland waterfalls.
Opportunities for adventures in nature are everywhere
Whether you're a birdwatcher or a mountain climber, you can probably find your bliss at New River Gorge National Park. The park has a reputation for fast-paced adventures, and it is well-earned. According to the National Park Service, there are more than 1,400 established climbing spots in the park, so if you're an experienced climber looking for a challenge, you can spend your visit scaling up sheer sandstone cliffs. The park is also extremely popular for whitewater rafting, so you and your friends can get your blood pumping by traversing the rapids together.
If you're more interested in a laid-back experience in nature, however, the park has plenty to offer. There are multiple campgrounds right on New River, so you can fall asleep under the trees to the sound of rushing water. You can take a drive to the Boardwalk and Island Loop Trail to see birds, from bald eagles to kingfishers, swooping over the water in search of food.
Plan to visit the Gwinn Ridge Trail trailhead on the first Saturday of the month between May and October; you can even visit the Three Rivers Avian Center and see birds of prey being rehabilitated. If you're just looking to take in a relaxing sunset, there's no need to lace up your hiking boots. Just visit the Canyon Rim Visitor Center (which is mostly wheelchair accessible), head to the upper observation deck, and enjoy the show.