Explore One Of The World's Oldest Rivers At This Mountainous National Park Paradise

At the end of 2020, West Virginia's natural wonder, the New River Gorge, was officially declared the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. While it may only have received its designation recently, it is already one of the most iconic national parks the East Coast has to offer. The preserve stretches out over a staggering 72,000 acres of dense forest and Appalachian Mountains with more than 100 miles of hiking trails to explore — but the most exciting feature is probably the one that gives the park its name: The New River Gorge.

While the park designation is new, these mountains have been around for 500 million years. The park is also home to what is believed to be the oldest river in North America and among the oldest on the planet. It is ironically designated "New River," possibly by exploring colonists who accidentally named it when they noted their discovery of a new river in the region. The New River has carved a deep gouge into the ancient mountains, resulting in a deep canyon through the landscape.

Along with taking in the breathtaking views and exploring the old growth forest, visitors to this park seek adventure by scaling up sheer cliffs, whitewater rafting, and, once a year, joining a massive festival to walk the bridge which crosses the gorge — and maybe even taking a leap and BASE jump from the bridge and into the river far below.

