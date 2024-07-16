Rick Steves Says This Is The Most Underrated Hill Town In Italy

There are hill towns aplenty in the Italian countryside, from Cortona to Montepulciano to San Gimignano. The wonderful old buildings clustered together at the top of a peak, overlooking vast swathes of land (and other hill towns), are a sight to behold. You may have already been to the places we mentioned; however, if you're looking for a great spot that isn't thronged with tourists who have the same idea, travel pro Rick Steves, who always has great travel tips, has a suggestion for you.

On his website, Steves suggests his favorite hill town, Volterra, which is about a 2-hour drive from Florence. It is "perhaps Italy's most underrated hill town," he says. "With both rustic vitality and surprising depth, its out-of-the-way location keeps it from being trampled by visitors."

Volterra has a long history, with Etruscan structures from the 4th century B.C. and an ancient Roman amphitheater and baths. Later buildings include the gorgeous Palazzo dei Priori or city hall from the 12th century C.E., with a special measuring tool in the walls. This isn't a town with a lot of wild nightlife, but if a beautiful spot overlooking the Tuscan countryside full of history and charming streets to explore is what you're looking for, you're going to love Volterra.

