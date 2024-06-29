The Best, Most Fun Way To Communicate With Locals In Italy, According To Rick Steves

Italians have a very animated style of communication. In addition to a beautiful language, Italian conversations often involve grand gestures with the hands and arms, strong facial expressions, and big smiles. Even if you don't speak Italian, it can be wonderful to just sit and observe others chatting while enjoying a gelato. As European travel pro Rick Steves says on his website, while he's not great at other languages, that's his favorite place to communicate.

Advertisement

"Nowhere do I have more fun than communicating than in Italy," he wrote. "Because Italians are so outgoing and their language is such fun, interactions are a pleasure." However, there is one type of communication in Italy that tops it all, and for Steves, that's the "passeggiata" (pronounced "pass-uh-gee-ah-tah"). It's an early evening event of sorts where people promenade along the local streets, showing off, flirting, or just enjoying the sights.

For Americans, there may be a few parts of it that feel a little crass, but it's a longstanding tradition. Steves suggests this is "one of the best ways to observe Italians communicating — and to communicate with them." Here's what you need to know about the passeggiata, what you might see and hear, and some more tips for chatting with locals in Italy.

Advertisement