The Little-Known Utah Island Full Of Wildlife, Beaches, Hiking Trails, And No Crowds
A grassy landscape with white sand beaches, the songs of yellow-breasted Western Meadowlarks, and a herd of bison silhouetted against the snow-capped mountains across the water: This is Antelope Island. If you aren't from Utah, you may not know about this fascinating state park — though it is getting more popular all the time. In peak season, you'll probably see other hikers on the most popular trails. If you brave the chilly off-season though, you'll probably feel like you're alone on the island, except for the birds swooping overhead and the pronghorn antelope grazing around you.
There are many parks to visit to avoid crowds and admire wildlife, but Antelope Island is one of the best and most easily accessible. As unlikely as it might seem, this diverse ecosystem, seemingly untouched by humans, is less than a two-hour drive from the hustle and bustle of Salt Lake City. So, while you're road-tripping around Utah and visiting its national parks, don't skip this state park. For an adventure like no other, head to Antelope Island State Park and watch the sun set into the Great Salt Lake and fall asleep to the howling of coyotes under some of the most incredible night skies in the United States.
Exploring everything Antelope Island has to offer
This island isn't that big, just 15 miles long and 5 miles across, but there is still plenty to do there. One of the most popular activities on Antelope Island is hiking. The most popular for exploring the island and spotting exciting wildlife is the tricky Frary Peak Trail. This 4.5-hour trek takes you to the tallest peak in the park, letting you look down on the entire park sprawled out below you. For an easier journey, though, you might want to try Lakeside Loop. You can do the entire journey in two hours, admire views of the lake, and keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, especially bison.
Considering that it's completely surrounded by the Great Salt Lake, it's probably no surprise that it's one of the best places to go swimming there. Bridger Bay Beach and Day Use Area is the perfect spot to splash in the salty water. While this island usually provides a fairly private experience, there are popular events in the park that are worth checking out, too. From the famous bison roundup to the fascinating and fun Spider Fest, there is plenty to experience while learning about this tiny ecosystem.
The incredible wildlife of Antelope Island
As the island's name promises, you can see herds of antelope here. While many might associate antelope with African plains, the type of antelope in Utah are dainty pronghorns, and they are from North America. You might also spot bighorn sheep defying gravity by walking along rocky slopes. True to their names, these animals have 3-foot horns curling back from their faces. If you're lucky, you might hear the thunderous clapping of the males smashing their horns into each other to establish who is the top ram on the island.
The true kings of Antelope Island aren't the pronghorns or the rams, though. It's the bison. These absolutely massive creatures can be 6 feet tall and weigh as much as 2,000 pounds. This grassy island is the perfect habitat for a herd of about 500 of these creatures to thrive, with populations sometimes spiking even higher in the spring. While visitors come to this island specifically to get closer to these incredible animals, they are not to be underestimated.
If you spot a bison on the trail ahead, definitely do not risk attempting to take a dangerous selfie with it. Head back the way you came or leave the trail and give it a wide berth. In July of 2024, park manager Wendy Wilson told The Salt Lake Tribune: "Whatever distance you think you should remain from the animal, double it — that's how far back you should stay."