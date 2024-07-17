The Little-Known Utah Island Full Of Wildlife, Beaches, Hiking Trails, And No Crowds

A grassy landscape with white sand beaches, the songs of yellow-breasted Western Meadowlarks, and a herd of bison silhouetted against the snow-capped mountains across the water: This is Antelope Island. If you aren't from Utah, you may not know about this fascinating state park — though it is getting more popular all the time. In peak season, you'll probably see other hikers on the most popular trails. If you brave the chilly off-season though, you'll probably feel like you're alone on the island, except for the birds swooping overhead and the pronghorn antelope grazing around you.

There are many parks to visit to avoid crowds and admire wildlife, but Antelope Island is one of the best and most easily accessible. As unlikely as it might seem, this diverse ecosystem, seemingly untouched by humans, is less than a two-hour drive from the hustle and bustle of Salt Lake City. So, while you're road-tripping around Utah and visiting its national parks, don't skip this state park. For an adventure like no other, head to Antelope Island State Park and watch the sun set into the Great Salt Lake and fall asleep to the howling of coyotes under some of the most incredible night skies in the United States.