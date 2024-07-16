The Two Most Overrated Destinations In The World, According To Samantha Brown
Travel expert and TV host Samantha Brown is all about finding authentic travel experiences, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that when asked her choices for the most overrated places in the world, she chose two spots that famously cater to tourists rather than locals: the main piazzas in popular Italian cities and New York City's Times Square.
In an interview with Wonderlust, Brown explained that while she considers these extremely touristy parts of popular cities to be overrated, she doesn't discount any entire city because of its tourist traps. "Even in the most overrated places, if you approach it differently, turning right as opposed to left, then you've got a very different experience," she said.
Fortunately, Brown also has a tip for where to turn to find a more interesting destination. On her website, Samantha Brown's Places to Love, she suggests that rather than skipping these major tourist hubs completely, you come out of the city center and turn onto a side street to look for the city's local community, promising: "Just off the main drag, you'll find local shops, restaurants, and artisans."
New Yorker Samantha Brown is over Times Square
While hundreds of thousands of people come from all around the world to experience the flashing lights and blaring horns of NYC's iconic Times Square for themselves every single day, locals famously despise it there. It's clear that New Yorker Samantha Brown feels the same way, since in her interview with Wonderlust, she stated plainly: "There's nothing good about Times Square, nothing."
It often comes as a surprise to out-of-towners that New Yorkers find Times Square so irritating, but like other major tourist hot spots, it's not really for locals. For one thing, there are a lot of tourist traps to avoid when you visit Times Square. Since New Yorkers like Brown (who lives in Brooklyn) aren't likely to be dazzled by the big billboards every time they pass through this area, they're far more likely to be annoyed by its unsavory aspects — like a disreputable-looking Mickey Mouse trying to solicit tips for photos. However, from Brown's Instagram, it does seem that at least for one day in 2021 Brown was able to experience Times Square through the eyes of an outsider, declaring: "Today I went full tourist. And it was awesome."
Samatha Brown thinks some piazzas are overrated
Italy is one of the most popular travel destinations, so it makes sense that it also has a lot of tourist traps to watch out for. From overpriced restaurants catering to foreign tourists to the massive tourist attraction, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, there are plenty of spots in Italy's biggest cities that get named tourist traps, but what about piazzas? According to Brown's interview with Wonderlust, she believes that the main piazzas in major Italian cities are overrated as travel destinations when compared with quieter neighborhoods.
"If you are in Saint Mark's Square and it is a mob scene, yes, that's overrated," Brown explained. "Sitting in one of those cafes and paying $10 for a crappy cappuccino and you can't even use the bathroom, that's overrated to me. Those restaurants around the piazzas in Italy."
While many people love going to see iconic destinations like Venice's Saint Mark's Square or Capri's Piazza Umberto I, there's no denying that they can be absolutely packed. Even if you're excited to visit these places, it can be extremely hard to actually enjoy these cultural experiences, especially at peak times of day. Even if you can find a seat in a cafe facing a famous monument, you will likely find yourself paying a lot more than you should have to.