The Two Most Overrated Destinations In The World, According To Samantha Brown

Travel expert and TV host Samantha Brown is all about finding authentic travel experiences, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that when asked her choices for the most overrated places in the world, she chose two spots that famously cater to tourists rather than locals: the main piazzas in popular Italian cities and New York City's Times Square.

Advertisement

In an interview with Wonderlust, Brown explained that while she considers these extremely touristy parts of popular cities to be overrated, she doesn't discount any entire city because of its tourist traps. "Even in the most overrated places, if you approach it differently, turning right as opposed to left, then you've got a very different experience," she said.

Fortunately, Brown also has a tip for where to turn to find a more interesting destination. On her website, Samantha Brown's Places to Love, she suggests that rather than skipping these major tourist hubs completely, you come out of the city center and turn onto a side street to look for the city's local community, promising: "Just off the main drag, you'll find local shops, restaurants, and artisans."

Advertisement