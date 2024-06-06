The Massive Attraction Many Visitors Say Is One Of Italy's Most Overrated Tourist Traps
A place full of incredible history and iconic sights, Italy has so much to do. From casting wishes into the Trevi Fountain, imagining the events of yore at the Colosseum, and taking cheesy photos at the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the possibilities feel endless. Although some travelers may revel in staring at the angled architecture, others see it as nothing more than a tourist trap.
Construction on the tower began around 1173 and faced collapse when engineers corrected its posture by a degree and a half in 2008. Yet, even from its slightly less leaning position, travelers still clamor to the tower for that much-needed photo op of holding it up. Or, in some cases, knocking it over. Outside of taking pics, you can also climb the tower with 251 stairs and explore the rest of the Duomo Complex.
Keep in mind that, as one of the country's biggest tourist spots, the tower will be busy during the peak tourism season, so consider taking up Rick Steves' advice on the best time to take a vacation to Italy. But maybe the many visitors who consider the tower to be a tourist trap will have you rethinking this stop on your Italy itinerary altogether.
The Leaning Tower of Pisa disappointed many
Like all things, travelers have differing opinions. Yet, when it comes to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, those opinions vary wildly. Despite the location's 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, many reviews indicate travelers' notion that the spot is just a tourist trap. One poster advised other travelers not to bother.
"While described and known to be one of the major attractions of Italy we found it to be very disappointing and overrrated [sic]," they wrote. "We drove 1.5hrs to see it and were there for approx. 20minutes for the quick pics and left." Another poster reviewed the historical site in similar terms. "It is unfortunate but it is simply a full blown tourist trap," they wrote. "Is it interesting that it leans, yeah. But, once you've checked it off of your list, move on as quick as possible. Explore the rest of the city instead."
For full transparency, seeing the tower from the outside is free. You don't have to pay admission unless you want to go inside the building or the other parts of the Duomo complex. As other reviewers have mentioned, however, it is a hike from other major Italian cities. Getting there from Rome will take nearly three hours by train or three and a half by car, whereas it is an hour and a half by train and an hour by car from Florence.
Visit the Knights' Square instead
The Leaning Tower is far from the only thing to enjoy in Pisa. In fact, other sites worth seeing are just as incredible. Take, for example, the Piazza dei Cavalieri or the Knights' Square. Once the political center of the city, it is now a square forever surrounded by history. Some of the buildings you can see here are the Palace of Scuola Normale and the Palace of the Orologio.
Commenters on Tripadvisor praise the square's unique architecture and many call it a place to see on your next visit to Pisa. One reviewer wrote: "We went a walk around [P]isa at sunset and walked through this square, it was so beautiful to see the sun hitting the beautiful architecture. If you like architecture then this is a must-see, the detail on some of the buildings is amazing! It's definitely worth going for a little wander around [P]isa, especially at night." Several others mentioned finding the square by accident but being so glad they did.
If you do venture out to Pisa for the Leaning Tower, it's worth keeping the Knights' Square on your radar. At the very least the two sites are only an eight-minute walk away from one another. Perhaps you'll fall in love with architecture that doesn't inspire goofy, toppling social media photos.