The Massive Attraction Many Visitors Say Is One Of Italy's Most Overrated Tourist Traps

A place full of incredible history and iconic sights, Italy has so much to do. From casting wishes into the Trevi Fountain, imagining the events of yore at the Colosseum, and taking cheesy photos at the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the possibilities feel endless. Although some travelers may revel in staring at the angled architecture, others see it as nothing more than a tourist trap. If you want to avoid other traps, keep an eye out for the tourist trap quality to avoid while picking restaurants in Italy.

Construction on the tower began around 1173 and faced collapse when engineers corrected its posture by a degree and a half in 2008. Yet, even from its slightly less leaning position, travelers still clamor to the tower for that much-needed photo op of holding it up. Or, in some cases, knocking it over. Outside of taking pics, you can also climb the tower with 251 stairs and explore the rest of the Duomo Complex.

Keep in mind that, as one of the country's biggest tourist spots, the tower will be busy during the peak tourism season, so consider taking up Rick Steves' advice on the best time to take a vacation to Italy. But maybe the many visitors who consider the tower to be a tourist trap will have you rethinking this stop on your Italy itinerary altogether.

