This Vibrant East Coast City's Food And Landscapes Feel Just Like France

Vermont, a famed fall destination for honeymoons and getaways on the East Coast, is one of the smallest states in the country. However, what it lacks in size, it makes up for in character thanks to its enchanting towns like Montpelier. It was established in 1781 and is located on the Winooski River, less than an hour from Burlington, Vermont's largest city. Montpelier, Vermont's capital, is named after Montpellier in Southern France.

Despite the namesake, the two cities have their differences. The Montpelier in Vermont is the smallest state capital in the U.S. and is only spelled with one L. On the other hand, Montpellier is one of France's biggest cities and has two L's. In fact, this distinction led Montpellier to gift its American counterpart with accidentally misspelled sports jerseys in 2017. Nevertheless, you will still find a taste of France, figuratively and literally, in Montpelier, Vermont. Greenery, churches, and several historical buildings, all of which evoke images and landscapes of French villages, surround this gorgeous city's downtown.

While France is home to the Forest of Fontainebleau, in Montpelier, visitors can enjoy scenic vistas and a walk in the woods at Hubbard Park. Patisseries are common in France, and in Montpelier, visitors can savor a croissant and other baked goods at local businesses like Birchgrove Baking and Bohemian Bakery. For fine dining, there's Oakes & Evelyn, which serves a popular French dish, beef tartare. All in all, it would be an understatement to describe Montpelier as idyllic.

