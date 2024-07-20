This Vibrant East Coast City's Food And Landscapes Feel Just Like France
Vermont, a famed fall destination for honeymoons and getaways on the East Coast, is one of the smallest states in the country. However, what it lacks in size, it makes up for in character thanks to its enchanting towns like Montpelier. It was established in 1781 and is located on the Winooski River, less than an hour from Burlington, Vermont's largest city. Montpelier, Vermont's capital, is named after Montpellier in Southern France.
Despite the namesake, the two cities have their differences. The Montpelier in Vermont is the smallest state capital in the U.S. and is only spelled with one L. On the other hand, Montpellier is one of France's biggest cities and has two L's. In fact, this distinction led Montpellier to gift its American counterpart with accidentally misspelled sports jerseys in 2017. Nevertheless, you will still find a taste of France, figuratively and literally, in Montpelier, Vermont. Greenery, churches, and several historical buildings, all of which evoke images and landscapes of French villages, surround this gorgeous city's downtown.
While France is home to the Forest of Fontainebleau, in Montpelier, visitors can enjoy scenic vistas and a walk in the woods at Hubbard Park. Patisseries are common in France, and in Montpelier, visitors can savor a croissant and other baked goods at local businesses like Birchgrove Baking and Bohemian Bakery. For fine dining, there's Oakes & Evelyn, which serves a popular French dish, beef tartare. All in all, it would be an understatement to describe Montpelier as idyllic.
Small town fun in Montpelier, Vermont
If you've always wanted to visit an outdoor street market in France, guess what? Montpelier hosts the Capital City Farmer's Market. Vendors sell local produce, art, skincare, and more at this seasonal event. If you need a snack, head to the Skinny Pancake for a sweet or savory crepe.
Montpelier may exude a French-like allure, but that's not all there is to the quaint city. In addition to picturesque country landscapes and delectable food, visitors will find family-friendly attractions. Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks, open year-round, offers tours and a selection of maple products, including syrup, available for sampling and purchasing. Many Tripadvisor reviewers describe this as an educational experience centered on maple syrup production.
For history buffs, there's the Vermont Historical Society Museum. "This museum has been laid out perfectly to appeal to all ages. It's very informative and the displays take you through the history of Vermont, but also give a context for what was happening generally at each period," states a Tripadvisor review from 2023. Of course, you can't leave Montpelier without visiting the Vermont State House. This impressive structure was built in the 1800s and is open to the public. There is no admission fee, and free seasonal guided tours are available. It's little wonder Montpelier has previously been named one of the best small towns in the Northeast by USA Today's Best Reader's Choice awards.
Plan your vacation to Montpelier, Vermont
The Green Mountain State is known for its many bed & breakfasts. If a visit to Montpelier is on your radar, consider staying at the High Hill Inn. Top-rated on Tripadvisor, it looks straight out of a Nora Ephron film. This cozy accommodation option serves organic farm-to-table breakfast dishes and is less than 10 minutes from Downtown Montpelier. Reviewers rave about the property's scenic views, with many mentioning seeing deer and other wildlife. You can make reservations by calling the High Hill Inn.
If you want to stay downtown near many of Montpelier's attractions and eateries, there's the Capitol Plaza Hotel Montpelier, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The three-star hotel was renovated in 2020 but dates back to the early 1930s. It features standard rooms, suites, and a fitness center. If you're located on the East Coast, keep in mind that Montpelier is only about three hours from Boston and less than a six-hour drive from New York. Alternatively, you could fly into Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, about 40 minutes from Montpelier.
Lastly, be mindful of the weather. Vermont and Montpelier are frosty for the majority of the year except for the summer months. For even more East Coast destinations, check out the cheapest beach towns to visit in the region and the thrilling road trip that allows you to explore the most iconic national parks.