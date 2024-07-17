What To Do If Your Airbnb Experience Is Not Up To Par

Airbnbs are often a better choice than hotels for a vacation. There is often more privacy in an Airbnb than a hotel room can offer, and you might find one in a residential neighborhood that is closer to what you want to see. Not to mention, there can be something comforting about being in a house or apartment rather than the usual hotel-type establishment.

Advertisement

Of course, staying in a privately-owned place means you can't just call the front desk if something is wrong and get it taken care of. There is a protocol that you have to follow if your Airbnb isn't up to par, which involves calling the host and letting them know the issue. If it's not fixed, you'll need to escalate to Airbnb customer service.

There are certain situations, such as a simple dislike for the place, that aren't going to get you a refund, but other situations will. There can also be a change in accommodations that may fix things for you. So, what exactly do you do if you've checked all the details before booking your Airbnb and there is still an issue that needs to be resolved when you arrive?

Advertisement