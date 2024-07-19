This Lesser-Known Washington State Park Is An Awe-Inspiring Paradise For Waterfall Lovers

Seattleites flock to Wallace Falls to hike the Woody Trail, which follows along the Wallace River, with viewpoints overlooking three impressive waterfalls. It's a moderately strenuous outing, with 1,500 feet of elevation gain in 2.8 miles for a 5.6-mile round-trip. The first ¼ mile of the trail is unlovely, following under power lines, but you'll come to a junction where you can choose the Woody Trail or a shallower, longer ascent on a railroad grade. Taking the Woody Trail, you'll cross a wooden footbridge, then arrive at Lower Wallace Falls, a skinny horsetail cascade only partly visible through the dense foliage. This is impressive, but it's just your sneak preview of the delights to come.

The middle falls, called simply Wallace Falls (pictured), is the stunning highlight of this hike, the reward for climbing a series of lung-searing switchbacks. This thundering waterfall tumbles nearly 400 feet over four drops, the longest of which plummets 260 feet into a sea of roiling mist. Many hikers end there to avoid the steepest part of the hike, the climb to the upper falls. But you should continue on at least to the Valley Viewpoint, where you can see the evergreen expanse of the Skykomish Valley and, on a clear day, Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountain Range beyond. You've come this far, why not finish at Upper Wallace Falls? It's another tiered horsetail where you can watch the flow from a picturesque footbridge.

