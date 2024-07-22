The Deadly Utah Hike Several Guides Refuse To Take Hikers On

Hiking goes hand-in-hand with danger in locations ranging from the extremely long Pacific Crest Trail, where hikers have vanished, to the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail, where hikers have succumbed to dehydration and exhaustion. Buckskin Gulch presents a different kind of danger. Experience won't help you survive there – one of the hikers who died in 2023 had passed through the canyon before. No amount of preparation and skill can keep you safe when water fills the canyon.

However, you can make the journey safer by closely monitoring the weather. While you clearly shouldn't enter the canyon during a rainstorm, the weather can seem perfect even with thunderstorms nearby. Many local guides won't take hikers to Buckskin Gulch if they detect any hint that the weather could pose a threat. Changing your plans the day of can be frustrating, but you should heed their advice.

Don't just rely on advice, though; keep an eye on the local weather yourself and cancel if you see any sign of flood risk. When asked how potential visitors to Buckskin Gulch should prepare, Ed Smith, a hiker rescued from a flash flood in the canyon, told KUTV: "You can't control Mother Nature; you can't control fate. So just make sure all of your ducks in a row back home for all that, should something bad happen."

