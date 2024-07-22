The Deadly Utah Hike Several Guides Refuse To Take Hikers On
Even if you've never heard of Buckskin Gulch, you've likely seen photos and videos of it on social media. The Southwestern United States has numerous narrow, twisty canyons that pass through the orange Navajo sandstone. Due to their narrowness, these remarkable geological features, known as slot canyons, sometimes seem more like tunnels. Hikers come from all over the world to experience Buckskin Gulch, the longest of these slot canyons. Unfortunately, the destination comes with many dangers.
Only experienced hikers should attempt some trails. However, due to the unpredictable nature of Buckskin Gulch, some local guides (who make their livings driving people to and from the location) won't transport trekkers there during certain weather conditions. The area faces a serious risk of flash flooding. Tragically, unexpected floods that seemed to come out of nowhere have surprised and killed more than one visitor attempting to hike Buckskin Gulch in the past.
The risk of flash flooding in the slot canyon
In 2023, two hikers died during a flash flood in Buckskin Gulch. As the name implies, flash floods happen with little to no warning, often giving anyone caught in their path no time prepare or react before getting swept away. The phenomenon poses a threat anywhere; however, the resulting wall of water leaves those inside the long and narrow slot canyon trapped, making it especially dangerous to encounter at Buckskin Gulch.
When the miles-long and hundreds of feet deep canyon fills with water, visitors have nowhere to escape to. Hiker Mitch Gouse, who discovered the body of a man who had died in Buckskin Gulch, recounted his own experience with the flash flooding in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune: "Everything about it was more intense than I was really expecting ... the water was really cold and it just started getting deep quick. And the first day I think it got to the point where I was having to swim. And that's when it really gets scary."
Can you visit Buckskin Gulch safely?
Hiking goes hand-in-hand with danger in locations ranging from the extremely long Pacific Crest Trail, where hikers have vanished, to the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail, where hikers have succumbed to dehydration and exhaustion. Buckskin Gulch presents a different kind of danger. Experience won't help you survive there – one of the hikers who died in 2023 had passed through the canyon before. No amount of preparation and skill can keep you safe when water fills the canyon.
However, you can make the journey safer by closely monitoring the weather. While you clearly shouldn't enter the canyon during a rainstorm, the weather can seem perfect even with thunderstorms nearby. Many local guides won't take hikers to Buckskin Gulch if they detect any hint that the weather could pose a threat. Changing your plans the day of can be frustrating, but you should heed their advice.
Don't just rely on advice, though; keep an eye on the local weather yourself and cancel if you see any sign of flood risk. When asked how potential visitors to Buckskin Gulch should prepare, Ed Smith, a hiker rescued from a flash flood in the canyon, told KUTV: "You can't control Mother Nature; you can't control fate. So just make sure all of your ducks in a row back home for all that, should something bad happen."