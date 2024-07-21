This Underrated Costa Rica National Park Is As Stunning Underground As It Is Above Ground

Costa Rica is known for many things, but limestone caves aren't one of them. However, the Barra Honda National Park is home to 42 caverns, only 19 of which have been fully explored, a process which didn't begin until their discovery in the 1960s. Of those 19, only two are open to the public, and visitors must be accompanied by a local guide.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something a bit unique and unexpected on your trip to Costa Rica, spelunking is just what you need. In fact, this particular adventure incorporates hiking, rappelling down a ladder, and positioning yourself inside a cave. The primary attraction at Barra Honda is Terciopelo, a name derived after an enormous dead snake was found just inside during the first exploration. There is also a less challenging cave, known as La Cuevita, which is a family-friendly option.

To enter Terciopelo, you must first harness up and lower yourself down a 55-foot ladder to the floor below. From there, you'll go into a smaller opening to drop down to nearly 100 feet below the surface. Inside, you'll see stalagmites and stalactites that began their slow growth 70 million years ago. Today, the formations resemble popcorn, roses, grapes, and shark teeth. Although no animals now live in the caverns, excavations have found evidence of life dating back to 300 BC.

Advertisement