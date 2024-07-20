This Is The Best Restaurant In Paris, According To Anthony Bourdain

When beloved chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain traveled to Paris for his show, "No Reservations," in an effort to change the American perception of France, he visited local cafes, bistros, and bakeries, as well as an enormous meat market. One spot received the late star's highest praise, however: Le Dôme. While he didn't spend much time there onscreen, Bourdain stated (via Food and Wine), "If there are two things you do in Paris, this would be one. It's an old classic, and I mean Classic with capital C, brasserie in the Montparnasse district."

Advertisement

Bourdain, who continued to recommend Le Dôme for its seafood years after "No Reservations" aired, wasn't kidding when he called it a classic. This bistro has a long history, and is tied into the culture of Paris. At one time, it was famously a favorite of some of the biggest names to ever haunt Parisian streets, from Gauguin and Picasso to Gertrude Stein and Man Ray. The cafe gets a shout-out in two of Ernest Hemingway's novels and is the setting for a scene in the classic Paris film "Cléo from 5 to 7."