This Is The Best Restaurant In Paris, According To Anthony Bourdain
When beloved chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain traveled to Paris for his show, "No Reservations," in an effort to change the American perception of France, he visited local cafes, bistros, and bakeries, as well as an enormous meat market. One spot received the late star's highest praise, however: Le Dôme. While he didn't spend much time there onscreen, Bourdain stated (via Food and Wine), "If there are two things you do in Paris, this would be one. It's an old classic, and I mean Classic with capital C, brasserie in the Montparnasse district."
Bourdain, who continued to recommend Le Dôme for its seafood years after "No Reservations" aired, wasn't kidding when he called it a classic. This bistro has a long history, and is tied into the culture of Paris. At one time, it was famously a favorite of some of the biggest names to ever haunt Parisian streets, from Gauguin and Picasso to Gertrude Stein and Man Ray. The cafe gets a shout-out in two of Ernest Hemingway's novels and is the setting for a scene in the classic Paris film "Cléo from 5 to 7."
A modern dining experience from an old restaurant
Le Dôme is in the historical Montparnasse neighborhood of Paris, where famous members of the Lost Generation once roamed the boulevards and smoked in the cafes. Today, tourists can still get a glimpse of that past in many of its restaurants, and none more so than Le Dôme.
Anthony Bourdain had the best tricks for finding local restaurants while traveling, but this is one of his favorites that is less of a hidden gem and more of an institution. In the past, this restaurant was a simple place that offered cheap food, but by the time Bourdain visited in the early 2000s, it had already transformed into a high-end dining establishment. This restaurant has been open since the late 1800s and it's still one of the most popular spots for seafood lovers visiting Paris.
Bourdain recommended this classic place to his viewers all the way back in 2006, but it's still getting rave reviews today. Helmed by Chef Yoshihiko Miura, a Michelin-star Japanese-born culinary master with a passion for traditional French cuisine, a lot has changed since this was an affordable place for a struggling artist to get a meal and discuss ideas; however, high quality food has remained a staple.
What to expect visiting Le Dôme
The unspoken rule of dining like a local in France is that you should take your time, engage with the food, and enjoy your experience eating with those around you, and this famous place gives you plenty of opportunity. Everything about the inside of Le Dôme promises a luxurious experience, but still references its humble past. The walls are wood paneled. The waiters wear suits and bow ties. The plates are octagons, with the name of the restaurant emblazoned on them. Many of the names of the dishes come from previous famous patrons.
Despite its reputation, it's still very possible to get a table at Le Dôme, but if you want to guarantee yourself a table inside at dinner time, you're going to want to make a reservation. You should expect to spend a decent amount when you eat a meal here, with prices for main courses running between about $40 and $85, depending on your selection. Even a bottle of water will cost you around $14.