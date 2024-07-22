The Best Cities In America To Have An Unforgettable 'Brat Girl Summer'

Inspired by Charli XCX's hit album "Brat," the internet has become obsessed with having a "brat summer." The album has sparked conversations about its meaning: Is it a pledge to be an eternal party girl? A complicated exploration of millennial womanhood and female friendship? A tribute to club culture? Just a collection of house party bangers? So, it's no surprise that there's a lot of debate about what brat summer means, too. Charli XCX herself says there's a wide range of things that have brat summer vibes, from luxury to trashy.

"[Brat girl summer] is an aesthetic, a mindset, a theology, if you will," a host on The Standard (@eveningstandard) said in a TikTok video "Just as Meg Thee Stallion coined 'hot girl summer' in 2019, Charlie has captured a moment with brat. It's about having a good time for you, not for anyone else." So how do you incorporate that into your travel plans?

If you're in Asia this summer, Charli XCX told the Los Angeles Times that the best parties in the world can be found in Seoul, South Korea, and particularly recommended the club Soap. If you're going to be in Europe, your best bet might be Stockholm, Sweden — Charli XCX suggested bar hopping in Södermalm in the summer. If you're doing things the American way-ay-ay, though, you have a lot of options for having your best brat summer.

