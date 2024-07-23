This Overlooked Town Is A Perfect Gateway To The Largest National Park In America

While Wrangell-St. Elias National Park presents rugged landscapes in every direction, Chitina offers a more accessible connection with nature, history, and charisma. That's because it has been through several transitions. In the early 1900s, it drew attention as a thoroughfare for shipping the products from the Kennecott Mine 60 miles up the road. Then, it blossomed with the designation of a railroad station. During the golden era of railroad development and mining, it became a thriving community of around 3,000 people. However, when the mine pulled stakes, Chitina transformed into a ghost town.

For years, it remained a small community, mostly made up of generations of Athabascan peoples — natives who lived off the land. However, when Wrangell-St. Elias National Park was established in 1980, Chitina once again found itself on the map, this time as the gateway to the massive piece of public land to the east. While it may serve a purpose for tourists, it's still primarily a local outpost for fishermen who flock to the area for the seasonal salmon fishing along the Copper River.

Even as most fishermen pass through for the day, visitors can stay to explore the historic buildings and quaint B&Bs that make up the quiet streets. They can take in some sport fishing or head 15 minutes up the highway to Liberty Falls. Chitina is also the best spot to gather information about the region, with a stop at the ranger station.

