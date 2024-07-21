The Nearly Cashless Country Where Tourists Will Likely Need A Mobile Wallet

While spontaneous trips have their charms, you should typically start with figuring out the logistics to plan a successful vacation. Before visiting China, you'll want to sort out how to pay for your purchases while in the country. For many destinations, you only need to exchange currency or use a credit card that doesn't have a foreign transaction fee. However, tourists face a more complicated situation in China. If you want to buy items without difficulty, you will have to download one of the popular mobile payment apps — a trickier process than it sounds.

According to a 2019 Consumer Insights Survey, mobile payments made up 86% of in-store purchases in China — and the country continues to move closer to a completely cashless society. Typically, the process involves scanning a QR code next to the item you want to buy. Not only will you find QR codes for virtual payments in supermarkets and shops, but you'll also likely use them to pay for bus fares. You may even see people asking for money on the streets using QR codes. While that might seem strange to foreigners, mobile payments are the most common way of exchanging money in China.