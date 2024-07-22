These Types Of Headphones Are The Unexpected Secret To Better-Tasting Plane Food

If you've flown, it's a good bet you've complained about how bad airplane food can taste. It's a joke for the ages, and while there are some not-so-bad meals out there, not all of them are exactly gourmet. Maybe the issue with your in-flight meal is how it's prepared, or perhaps you just don't like the taste. Food and drink do taste different on planes, like bloody marys, which are said to be even better several thousand feet in the air. However, there is an interesting theory about how using headphones can make your food and drinks taste better in-flight. The simplified reason is that low noises, like the plane rumbling, can make your food taste more bitter.

Charles Spence, professor of experimental psychology at the University of Oxford, told The Boston Globe that sound "is the forgotten flavor sense." While experimenting with how music can affect taste, he found that our perception of bitterness can increase up to 10 percent with low tones. That means that those noise-cancelling headphones you bought on Amazon Prime Day are about to come in very handy. The dampening of the low pitches may make your food less bitter-tasting while keeping your ears safe from the loud kid behind you. There is more to the story, from the experiment to what makes things taste sweeter, to other things that affect your sense of taste.