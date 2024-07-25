From A Tourism Perspective, Rick Steves Says These American Cities Are Easily The Best

Travel junkies and would-be tourists can never go wrong with Rick Steves' advice. Arguably one of the most popular travel personalities, Steves has myriad travel tips to elevate your next vacation. While he's been all over the world, the renowned traveler has found a healthy niche for himself in exploring Europe. Best known for his travel program "Rick Steves' Europe," the expert has helped compel many to spend time across the ocean, soaking in Europe's diverse cultures, history, and excursions. But what if Europe isn't your cup of tea? Steves has the answers for you — and they're closer than you think.

While speaking with Johnny Jet in a 2023 chat, Steves was asked to discuss his favorite American city. The travel writer said that, based purely from a tourism perspective, his favorite American cities are New Orleans, Boston, New York City, and Washington, DC. As an American and avid traveler, Steves has spent plenty of time exploring his own nation, which makes him more than qualified to pitch these cities as your next destination. More importantly, his answers aren't surprising, as cities like New York and New Orleans are some of the most premier destinations for both American and international tourists.

These destinations are central to the American culture, highlighting unique facets of the zeitgeist, making them perfect for residents who want to see a different side of their country. And if you're international, these cities can prove to be quite the culture shock (in a good way).

