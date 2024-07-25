From A Tourism Perspective, Rick Steves Says These American Cities Are Easily The Best
Travel junkies and would-be tourists can never go wrong with Rick Steves' advice. Arguably one of the most popular travel personalities, Steves has myriad travel tips to elevate your next vacation. While he's been all over the world, the renowned traveler has found a healthy niche for himself in exploring Europe. Best known for his travel program "Rick Steves' Europe," the expert has helped compel many to spend time across the ocean, soaking in Europe's diverse cultures, history, and excursions. But what if Europe isn't your cup of tea? Steves has the answers for you — and they're closer than you think.
While speaking with Johnny Jet in a 2023 chat, Steves was asked to discuss his favorite American city. The travel writer said that, based purely from a tourism perspective, his favorite American cities are New Orleans, Boston, New York City, and Washington, DC. As an American and avid traveler, Steves has spent plenty of time exploring his own nation, which makes him more than qualified to pitch these cities as your next destination. More importantly, his answers aren't surprising, as cities like New York and New Orleans are some of the most premier destinations for both American and international tourists.
These destinations are central to the American culture, highlighting unique facets of the zeitgeist, making them perfect for residents who want to see a different side of their country. And if you're international, these cities can prove to be quite the culture shock (in a good way).
Why Rick Steves loves New Orleans
One of the most popular cities in the U.S. for tourists, New Orleans, Louisiana, typically sees north of 18 million visitors a year. Filled with rich cultural history, some of the world's best food, and festivals that keep the city streets vibrant year-round, New Orleans offers a different, warmer slice of America. "I think I had more fun in New Orleans than any city I've visited in the USA," Steves said in a 2012 trip report on his website. "While full of tourists, it's also bursting with culture and a contagious love of life that seems to thrive oblivious to its many visitors."
Steves always has plenty of tips, as he wrote, "The must-sees for us: A Mississippi cruise on the steamboat Natchez, Bourbon Street, Frenchmen Street, the thriving French Market, Jackson Square with its history museums, great food, lots of blues and jazz in the bars." If you're a live music enthusiast, Steves favorably compares New Orleans to havens like Memphis and Nashville, recommending that visitors spend time at local watering holes, which typically have no cover charge.
The food and drink culture in New Orleans is what makes the city so special, per Steves, who highlights "Go Cups," which allow patrons to take their drinks with them. As for food, Steves encourages some of the city's seafood offerings as well.
Why Rick Steves recommends a trip to Boston
Those who are eager to see American history and want to investigate the nation's humble early days have a perfect place to visit in Boston, which served as the central location for pivotal events during the American Revolution — namely the Boston Tea Party and Paul Revere's Midnight Ride. Today, the city proudly displays its historical roots, but has since evolved, becoming a hub for some of the nation's most prominent universities. For Steves, the city is also a great place to get business done.
Back in 2023, Steves took to his personal Facebook page to share how the Boston Pops at the Symphony Hall performed two shows of "Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey." The concert allowed Steves to showcase the wide variety of classical music Europe has to offer. And while he was there for work, Steves took the opportunity to explore the city, noting how he spent some time at the Boston Public Library, which has been classified as a Boston landmark.
From a tourism perspective, Boston offers visitors a diverse array of things to do, including serving as a gateway to Massachusetts' most beautiful islands. In addition to boasting historical sites, Boston has world-class attractions that can't be found anywhere else. Consider catching a game or concert at Fenway Park or spending time at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. And after walking through the Freedom Trail, take a moment to enjoy the eclectic dining scene on Newbury Street.
New York City just can't be missed
The cultural capital of the United States (and arguably the world), there's never a dull moment in the city that's always at the forefront of film, dining, and fashion. For tourists, New York City is a daunting beast that can be difficult to tame, especially if you've never stepped foot in a large city. For Steves, navigating the highs and lows was nothing short of a learning experience. In 2019, The New York Times profiled the travel expert, highlighting his adventures through the city's boroughs.
"In the Western Hemisphere [...] I am a terrible traveler," Steves admitted, with the profile noting how the avid travel junkie was mislabeling key New York landmarks. Despite his trip being nothing short of an overwhelming experience, he had a blast. "Look at all the buildings!" Steves remarked at the skyline, adding, "There's so much energy! Man, oh, man!" Indeed, there's tons of energy, as New York is home to north of 8.8 million residents. As for travelers, the city typically saw over 65 million visitors before the COVID-19 pandemic..
Ultimately, New York City is what you want to make out of it. Those looking for lavish extremes can dine at some of the hottest Michelin-starred restaurants and take part in the bustling nightlife. Want something more low-key? There are tons of budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York that you can take part in after visiting iconic locations like the Empire State Building and The Metropolitan Museum.
Washington D.C. is a history lover's dream
In 2019, Steves took to his YouTube channel to share his trip report to Washington D.C. "A trip to our nation's capital comes with great museums, galleries, and restaurants," he said. While Steves was in the capital to promote and discuss several social causes, he still visited some of the most iconic locations, including the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, as well as the U.S. Capitol building, where Congress convenes.
D.C. is filled with excursions and activities that will keep you occupied for days, which is why the city is typically visited by over 20 million tourists each year. In the nation's capital, visitors have a number of iconic museums to visit, like The National Gallery of Art or National Museum of African American History and Culture. Of course, there are other Smithsonian Institutions worth seeing, like the American Indian Museum or the Air and Space Museum. Most museums in the city are free, making D.C. perfect for those who are budget conscious.
Beyond museums, the city is riddled with historical locations and monuments, such as Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Memorial. Visitors can also go to the Capitol and, if you plan in advance and contact your Member of Congress, you can also get a tour of the White House. Like Boston, Washington D.C. is perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in American history and are eager to see the ins and outs of politics.