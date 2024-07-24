One Of The Midwest's Largest Natural Sand Beaches Is An Underrated Ohio Hidden Gem

"Beach" and "Ohio" may not seem like a natural pairing; however, the state holds its own in this regard thanks to the many bodies of water within its borders. Lake Erie, where you'll find a town known as the North's Key West, stands out as the crowning jewel of Ohio's beach collection, offering more than 300 miles of shoreline to explore. For a day of fun in the sun and a chance to observe rare flora and fauna, Midwesterners know to head to Headlands Beach State Park and the connected Headlands Dunes State Nature Preserve. The former, Ohio's biggest natural sand beach, encompasses 35 acres on Lake Erie. The Great Lake rarely forms sand dunes, making the beach stand out for more than its size.

Due to its location a mere 30 miles northeast of Cleveland, Headlands makes an ideal day trip for those looking to slip away from the city and into pleasantly warm water during the summer. Or make it a Lake Erie double-feature by spending Saturday at Cedar Point, one of the U.S.' oldest amusement parks, and Sunday at Headlands. You can also visit during the winter for snowy solitude and photo opportunities. No matter the timing of your excursion, give yourself at least a few hours to properly take in the waves, boardwalk, and nearby lighthouse at this lesser-known gem.