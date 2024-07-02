This Lesser-Known Hike Promises The Best Photo Ops For LA's Iconic Hollywood Sign

The Hollywood sign. You know it from the opening credits of dozens of movies and TV shows: The ultimate symbol of Tinsel town's magnetism for everyone, from film buffs to aspiring actors. Of course, when you visit La La Land, sometime between your visit to one of California's most stunning beaches and fitting your shoes into Tom Hanks' footprints in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre, you want to strike a pose wearing cool Tom Cruise sunglasses in front of the sign.

Well, for being so famous, the sign can be frustrating to get close to. Managed by the Hollywood Sign Trust, it's off-limits to hikers, and guarded 24/7. The closest you can get is via a steep, hot, dusty hike up Brush Canyon, and then you can only see the sign from the back. Instead, you want the perfect spot where you can snap a selfie with it hovering on the hillside right above your head.

Our advice? Opt for an easy stroll around Lake Hollywood in a quiet residential neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills, which offers one of the very best views of the sign. As a bonus, it's also totally off the tourist trail. It's so off the radar, in fact, that lots of Angelinos are astonished to learn it's there, even after living in the area for decades. You won't find it in any brochures or lists of sights; it's the kind of place you learn about purely by word-of-mouth.

