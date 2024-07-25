This Popular Vacation Destination In Europe Is One Of The World's Only Countries Without Snakes
Did you know that the extreme fear of snakes is called ophidiophobia? If you are a sufferer (or even someone who just finds snakes vaguely yucky) you should book a trip to Iceland ASAP. In addition to dramatic landscapes of volcanoes and geysers, the land of fire and ice boasts snake-free terrain. True, you may have heard of Icelandic sand snakes, but fear not. A sand snake is a natural phenomenon where wind blows sand through the air in a ribbon — nothing whatsoever to do with reptiles.
Something to know when planning your first trip to Iceland is that the country is a popular European destination with plenty of unmissable points of interest: geothermal spas, stark natural beauty, Northern Lights spotting, fascinating architecture, and the magical possibility of an encounter with an invisible elf. What you won't find though, is a plethora of dangerous wildlife. The most dangerous animal in the country is the Arctic Tern, which is known to aggressively peck at anyone who dares bother their nests. We'll take an aggressive bird over a venomous snake any day!
Why don't snakes live in Iceland?
The isolated island country has never been a hospitable place for snakes. Birds, bugs, and the Arctic fox are the only native species to the country. The main reason snakes don't make a home in this country is the weather, which is actually one of the biggest dangers you'll face in Iceland. The sub-Arctic climate is simply too cold for snakes' cold-blooded nature. Hibernating over long winters would require ample fat storage to live on, which a snake body doesn't do well and there wouldn't be enough food to prey on to tide them over were they to wake up for a snack.
You won't even find pet snakes in Iceland. Importing their slithery kind is banned (along with turtles and lizards) by the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority in a bid to avoid potentially deadly salmonella being spread. The only authorized snakes in Iceland are those allowed under an extraordinary permit, such as those held by zoos.
Snake-free destinations
If a snake phobia dictates your vacation plans (no judgment!) the list of "safe" places to visit is unfortunately pretty short. That's not to say you won't find some amazing locales though. A handful of islands managed to avoid snakes migrating to their shores and/or have a climate that was inhospitable to snakes' evolution. You may already be planning a trip to Ireland — it is probably the most famously snake-free country, thanks to St. Patrick driving them out, as the legend goes. In reality, it is unlikely snakes ever lived in Ireland.
Stateside, only two states are completely snake-free: Alaska and Hawaii, which can feel like pretty exotic destinations for your next vacation. Most of northern Canada is without the creepy-crawlers — although harmless garter snakes are able to live in harsher climes than many other kinds of snakes, and could survive in places that border the tundra. The Canadian province of Newfoundland is devoid of snakes, thanks to its relatively isolated position in relation to the mainland, the same reason you won't find snakes in New Zealand, Cape Verde, or Greenland.