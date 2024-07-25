This Popular Vacation Destination In Europe Is One Of The World's Only Countries Without Snakes

Did you know that the extreme fear of snakes is called ophidiophobia? If you are a sufferer (or even someone who just finds snakes vaguely yucky) you should book a trip to Iceland ASAP. In addition to dramatic landscapes of volcanoes and geysers, the land of fire and ice boasts snake-free terrain. True, you may have heard of Icelandic sand snakes, but fear not. A sand snake is a natural phenomenon where wind blows sand through the air in a ribbon — nothing whatsoever to do with reptiles.

Something to know when planning your first trip to Iceland is that the country is a popular European destination with plenty of unmissable points of interest: geothermal spas, stark natural beauty, Northern Lights spotting, fascinating architecture, and the magical possibility of an encounter with an invisible elf. What you won't find though, is a plethora of dangerous wildlife. The most dangerous animal in the country is the Arctic Tern, which is known to aggressively peck at anyone who dares bother their nests. We'll take an aggressive bird over a venomous snake any day!