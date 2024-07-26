Explore This Underrated State Park Near Zion For An Otherworldly Red-Sand Beach Vacation

Less than an hour from the well-known Zion National Park, Utah's most popular state park offers an adventure-filled alternative. The exciting Sand Hollow State Park is known for its startlingly red rocks, otherworldly red sand, and cool water — truly a wonder in the middle of the desert.

Advertisement

If seeing sparkling blue water in such a dry landscape seems unnatural, that's because it is. This reservoir was intentionally created both to hold water for the region and for people to come and enjoy. At this artificial lake, visitors can swim, take a boat out, jet ski, or even scuba dive. For those who aren't interested in spending an afternoon on the beach, there's plenty to explore in the red sand dunes around the park, either on foot or by going for a thrilling ride on an ATV.

There are a few underrated state parks like Zion in Utah, but Sand Hollow stands apart because of its beach. In 2022, it saw more than almost 1.5 million visitors (via Main Utah State Parks Office), so on nice days, it's no surprise that it can be bustling around the water. While it's not as uncrowded as Utah's beautiful wildlife habitat Antelope Island, compared to nearby Zion's nearly 5 million visitors per year, Sand Hollow is still an underrated destination.

Advertisement