Explore This Underrated State Park Near Zion For An Otherworldly Red-Sand Beach Vacation
Less than an hour from the well-known Zion National Park, Utah's most popular state park offers an adventure-filled alternative. The exciting Sand Hollow State Park is known for its startlingly red rocks, otherworldly red sand, and cool water — truly a wonder in the middle of the desert.
If seeing sparkling blue water in such a dry landscape seems unnatural, that's because it is. This reservoir was intentionally created both to hold water for the region and for people to come and enjoy. At this artificial lake, visitors can swim, take a boat out, jet ski, or even scuba dive. For those who aren't interested in spending an afternoon on the beach, there's plenty to explore in the red sand dunes around the park, either on foot or by going for a thrilling ride on an ATV.
There are a few underrated state parks like Zion in Utah, but Sand Hollow stands apart because of its beach. In 2022, it saw more than almost 1.5 million visitors (via Main Utah State Parks Office), so on nice days, it's no surprise that it can be bustling around the water. While it's not as uncrowded as Utah's beautiful wildlife habitat Antelope Island, compared to nearby Zion's nearly 5 million visitors per year, Sand Hollow is still an underrated destination.
What to do at Sand Hollow State Park
When you arrive at Sand Hollow, you'll probably want to head straight to the beach. On bright sunny days, the water stands out brilliantly blue against the red landscape. You'll see others clambering around the red rocks, stretched out on the beach, and plunging into the water, but there's plenty of room for everyone.
"Sand Hollow is one of the only places here where you're gonna have a reservoir next to sand dunes," park ranger Doug Denton told At Your Leisure. "You can be on actual sand dunes and in a few minutes you can be crawling in the canyon, and it's all within about a 5 mile stretch ... lots of hidden places that people don't even know about."
While there is plenty of space on the water for boats and jet skis, there is also an area designated for swimmers and scuba divers. Divers are able to descend into the reservoir and explore several sunken objects, including a plane, a bus, and a boat. You might even spot a kitschy pair of skeletons with a treasure chest sitting on the bottom. If you'd rather explore the dunes, you can rent an all-terrain vehicle in the park and take in the incredible views while zooming across the sand.
How to visit Utah's most popular state park
Utah's state parks have iconic views and exciting adventures without the crowds of bigger national parks, and Sand Hollow is the ideal place to start your adventure. To experience it for yourself, you'll only need to spend $20 (or $15 if you're a local) to get a pass for your car for the day. If you come in on foot or on a bicycle, it's just $5 per person. Your dogs can even join you for free, as long as they stay leashed.
This park makes a great day trip, but if you're looking to experience everything it has to offer, you can spend the night at one of its many campsites and start your adventure up again first thing the next day. This is more the kind of park where people go to have fun than to completely immerse themselves in nature without modern conveniences, so it's no surprise that these campsites have bathrooms, showers, and RV hookups, whether you choose to camp near the dunes or the water. That doesn't mean that you'll be cramped in with other campers — there's plenty of room to spread out and claim your own space.