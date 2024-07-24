Is Naples, Italy Really As Dirty And Dangerous As The Internet Makes It Out To Be?
Many cities in the world have reputations that precede them, for better or worse. New York City, for instance, is known as the city that never sleeps, always full of life and buzzing with activity. Los Angeles is supposedly the city of stars, where spotting celebrities is practically a sport. (Conversely, it's also unfortunately crowned as the most mosquito-infested city in America.) Paris, as we all know, is the so-called city of love, which is one of the biggest things Hollywood gets wrong about it. And then there's Naples, one of Italy's hottest tourist spots, which has the unfortunate reputation of being one of the dirtiest and most dangerous cities on the planet. But is that really the case? Should you really scrap it from your bucket list? To keep the answer short: Naples is perfectly safe to visit, but your experience will depend on your perspective.
It's no secret that Naples has a bit of an image problem. It has its work cut out for it, with the European Commission's 2023 Quality of Life in European Cities report noting that Naples scores pretty low in terms of safety and cleanliness. Only 44% of locals feel safe walking alone at night, a measly 45% are satisfied with public spaces, and a pitiful 25% think it's decently clean. Sure, these stats might make you think twice about booking a trip, but don't let the numbers fool you. As the saying goes, don't knock it till you try it!
How Naples got its less-than-stellar reputation
Before we debunk the misconceptions about Naples, let's understand why it earned its "dirty" and "dangerous" labels. To be fair, this perception didn't just come out of thin air, as Naples hasn't exactly been the poster child for safety and cleanliness. The city's dangerous rep mainly stems from its long-standing association with the Camorra, one of Italy's most notorious mafias, with roots dating back to the 15th century. According to The Conversation, the Camorra still has a heavy influence all over the city to this day, with its members controlling hospitals and running money lending schemes citywide.
Interestingly, the same crime organization was the reason why some parts of Naples used to look like a dump. Per The Wall Street Journal, Camorra once managed the city's garbage system, allowing piles of trash and toxic waste to accumulate and create what is known as the "land of fires" or "triangle of death" and leading to health problems among locals. "Everyone is looking at us, and it's sad that Italy is presenting this negative image," former Italy Prime Minister Romano Prodi said at the time.
But while Naples' residents might not be the happiest campers, a growing number of tourists find the city quite pleasant to explore. It seems Naples is slowly shedding its reputation as a city to avoid and becoming a destination worth a visit — not just a pit stop on the way to the crowd-favorite that is Amalfi Coast.
It's perfectly safe to go on a trip to Naples
With the online world full of naysayers about Naples, what better way to debunk that perception than using the internet itself? On Reddit, many travelers sing Naples' praises, gushing over its beauty and adventure-packed experiences. From stunning architecture seen in places like Piazza del Plebiscito and the Royal Palace to the gastronomic delight of authentic Neapolitan pizza, there's a lot to love about Naples.
"At no point have I felt unsafe, and there's a character to this place that's unlike anywhere else I've been. It's lively, loud, and proud," one Reddit user raved. In the sub-Reddit r/femaletravels, a user shared, "I have had an amazing time in Naples, the food is well known to be OUT OF THIS WORLD." They added that petty theft is a thing, but hey, that's common in tourist-filled places. "I feel safer in Naples compared to most large American cities," they said.
And there's data to back these all up, too. Naples sits at 51 in Numbeo's Crime Index, indicating that it's safer than Memphis, Baltimore, and even Houston. Meanwhile, in Travel Ladies' Solo Female Travel Safety Index, Naples snagged a 4 out of 5-star rating from female travelers. Travel expert Courtney Mazzocchi's statement to Italy Magazine described visiting the Italian city best: "To understand Naples, travelers must dedicate time to understanding its layers and looking past its faults." So, don't be swayed by the bad press. Naples is waiting with open arms, a slice of pizza, and an adventure you won't forget.