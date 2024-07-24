Is Naples, Italy Really As Dirty And Dangerous As The Internet Makes It Out To Be?

Many cities in the world have reputations that precede them, for better or worse. New York City, for instance, is known as the city that never sleeps, always full of life and buzzing with activity. Los Angeles is supposedly the city of stars, where spotting celebrities is practically a sport. (Conversely, it's also unfortunately crowned as the most mosquito-infested city in America.) Paris, as we all know, is the so-called city of love, which is one of the biggest things Hollywood gets wrong about it. And then there's Naples, one of Italy's hottest tourist spots, which has the unfortunate reputation of being one of the dirtiest and most dangerous cities on the planet. But is that really the case? Should you really scrap it from your bucket list? To keep the answer short: Naples is perfectly safe to visit, but your experience will depend on your perspective.

It's no secret that Naples has a bit of an image problem. It has its work cut out for it, with the European Commission's 2023 Quality of Life in European Cities report noting that Naples scores pretty low in terms of safety and cleanliness. Only 44% of locals feel safe walking alone at night, a measly 45% are satisfied with public spaces, and a pitiful 25% think it's decently clean. Sure, these stats might make you think twice about booking a trip, but don't let the numbers fool you. As the saying goes, don't knock it till you try it!