Here's Why You Should Never Put A Souvenir Stamp On Your Passport

Passports can cause us a lot of stress for a variety of reasons. For example, many countries require up to six months validity before the expiration date to let you in. You may wonder about things like whether your passport is valid with your maiden name after you get married or what to do with your old passport when it expires. A big question you may have about that all-important travel document is whether those souvenir passport stamps you can get at places like Checkpoint Charlie or at the equator have any effect on its validity. As it turns out, it absolutely does — you can be denied entry or exit from a country if you have one in your passport.

In fact, there was a 2020 Facebook post from a woman named Tina Sibley who was trying leave Thailand for the United Kingdom (where she's a citizen) on Qatar Airlines. They wouldn't accept her passport because she had a novelty stamp from a trip to Machu Picchu. She even had issues at the British Embassy, which wouldn't initially replace it with an emergency one because they said it was valid. She got home eventually, but it highlights what can happen when you mess with an official document. Is it the same with an American passport? Are they legal? Where can you get novelty stamps in the first place?