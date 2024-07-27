The Tough Hike To Southern California's Tallest Mountain Is Beyond Worth It For Unmatched Views

Make no mistake about it, this trail isn't deceptive. The moment you set out from the trailhead, you are faced with a set of steep and challenging switchbacks. While this is technically one of the steepest parts of the trail, it doesn't necessarily get much easier as you go up. Vivian Creek Trail is a direct route towards the top of the mountain; when you set out on this path, you'll find yourself going uphill the entire way. The positive is that the higher you go, the more impressive the views become. Not only will you take in the valley below, but you might also be able to spot the Vivian Creek waterfall, if you listen for it.

Advertisement

Hikers must follow the creek through the forest until they find another series of switchbacks. This grueling set may not be quite as steep as the first, but after a full day of hiking and with the thinning high mountain air, it may be the hardest part of the journey. Finally, you'll follow the ridge until you reach the very top of San Gorgonio. This wide, flat, rocky expanse is the highest point in Southern California. Enjoy it; you've earned it.