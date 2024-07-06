Escape Los Angeles' City Life At This Magnificent Local-Favorite Waterfall Hike

Hiking along rocky terrain, wading through cool water, and hearing the sounds of a rushing waterfall – this probably isn't a scene you picture close to the heart of Los Angeles. However, the trailhead for the popular Eaton Canyon Falls hike waits less than a half-hour drive from the city. Roads and cars give way to boulders and trees and the namesake falls crashing down into the stream below, making the location ideal for getting away from LA for the afternoon — but maybe not the crowds.

California has gorgeous, otherworldly national parks, but unless you want to drive 12 hours, you should pick something a little closer to the city. Eaton Canyon Falls could be the perfect day trip. In fact, the entire hike only takes about 45 minutes, but it might require more of a time investment if you want to stop, admire the scenery, snap some photos, and enjoy the scenery with your friends, family, or dog. If you prefer solitude in nature, you'll likely have to range farther afield to find it. However, If you come early in the day on a weekday, you could get a little patch of trail for yourself.