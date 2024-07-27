One Of Mexico's Safest Cities For A Stress-Free Vacation Is Near The Best Gulf Coast Beaches

Mexico sometimes garners attention for all the wrong reasons. Headlines often spotlight crime, gang activity, or even natural dangers like intense waves — so much so that those considering a trip to Mexico might decide against it. But like many locations, some areas are harder hit by criminal activity than others. Mexico is a huge country, after all — in fact, it's the 14th largest in the world when measured by size and 10th in population. So, while it's worthwhile to be vigilant in your planning, if you want to play it safe and enjoy a Mexican vacation that provides peace of mind, consider its safest town, Merida, and all it has to offer travelers.

Advertisement

Located on the northwest edge of the Yucatan Peninsula, the city of Merida is the capital of the state of Yucatan. Merida hosts a population of around one million people, with a large expat community calling this destination home. There are many explanations for the magnetic pull to this region, from the Mayan history and rich culture to natural wonders and delicious cuisine. But one reason people actually book the trip is because it's a safe and stress-free place to get away from the day-to-day grind.