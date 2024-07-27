One Of Mexico's Safest Cities For A Stress-Free Vacation Is Near The Best Gulf Coast Beaches
Mexico sometimes garners attention for all the wrong reasons. Headlines often spotlight crime, gang activity, or even natural dangers like intense waves — so much so that those considering a trip to Mexico might decide against it. But like many locations, some areas are harder hit by criminal activity than others. Mexico is a huge country, after all — in fact, it's the 14th largest in the world when measured by size and 10th in population. So, while it's worthwhile to be vigilant in your planning, if you want to play it safe and enjoy a Mexican vacation that provides peace of mind, consider its safest town, Merida, and all it has to offer travelers.
Located on the northwest edge of the Yucatan Peninsula, the city of Merida is the capital of the state of Yucatan. Merida hosts a population of around one million people, with a large expat community calling this destination home. There are many explanations for the magnetic pull to this region, from the Mayan history and rich culture to natural wonders and delicious cuisine. But one reason people actually book the trip is because it's a safe and stress-free place to get away from the day-to-day grind.
Why is Merida one of the safest cities in Mexico?
Several publications not only give credit to Merida as being one of the safest cities in Mexico, but it is even ranked high on a global scale. For example, CEO World's 2024 report of the Safest Cities in the World places Merida first overall in Mexico and 30th in the world. For comparison, the first U.S. city to make the list is Park City, Utah, way down at number 96. Similarly, the Nomad Capitalist lists this region as safe, as bloggers familiar with Merida put it at the top of the list. Even the U.S. State Department doesn't put up any red flags in its list of travel advisories.
It goes without saying that travelers should always take normal precautions, but a trip to Merida allows you to enjoy the history, food, and natural wonders without the stress of being on high alert. In an article for International Living, author Don Murray summarized his experience in Merida, explaining that he managed to leave behind his camera, phone, credit cards, sunglasses, and hat at different points during his trip. He concluded, "It speaks volumes for the character of Mexico's people that I got every one of those items back. Every single one."
What to do and see near Merida, Mexico
Merida is a city that's strategically located to allow exploration of the sand, colonial architecture, and history. This area is a melting pot of Mayan and Mexican cultures, which means you'll find a blend of language, cuisine, and celebrations that are unique to the region. Perhaps the most iconic attraction is the famed ruins at Chichén Itzá, which is about 1.5-hours away by car. However, in town, you can stroll through the historical center to get a sense of the city, or explore the history of the Maya at the Mayan World Museum. You can also visit the Grand Plaza to find a throng of activity at almost any time of day. Travelers would especially be wise to take a dip in a cenote or visit the Celestún Bioreserve.
Then again, if you came to Mexico to visit the beaches, you're a short drive away from some gems. The U.S. has great Gulf beaches, like some of Florida's top-rated islands or the gorgeous beach town of Port Aransas in Texas, and the confusingly named Mexico Beach in Florida. However, not far from Merida you'll find Sisal Beach andthe sometimes windy shores and extensive pier of popular Puerto Progreso. For a unique experience of more than lounging on the sand, visit the flamingo-rich Celestun Beach and Bioreserve. Each location offers its own character and wonder for a stress-free coastal day.