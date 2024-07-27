This Rewarding National Park Hike Around An Active Volcano Is One Of The US' Most Scenic

Majestic, glacier-covered Mount Rainier is both an active volcano and the tallest peak in the Pacific Northwest's Cascade Range, and the 93-mile Wonderland Trail looping around its base is as spectacular as it is challenging. This trail is so grueling, in fact, that its 22-23,000 feet of elevation gain is the rough equivalent of summiting Mount Kilimanjaro — twice.

Yes, the climbs are epic and the descents knee-bruising, but the views? Sublime — as I learned firsthand during my own 10-day trek around the mountain. Mile-per-mile, the Wonderland yields so much spectacular scenery that the constant gasping in awe can leave you feeling as oxygen-deprived as the altitude. This isn't a hike to one or two memorable vista points, but a constant kaleidoscopic voyage through so much beauty you'll feel overstimulated and overwhelmed much of the time.

One moment you're traversing eerie, glaciated rock fields above the treeline. The next, you're dipping down into a temperate rainforest carpeted in moss and ferns. Then you're climbing abruptly back up to wildflower-strewn alpine meadows that tempt you to run through them, twirling around and around with open arms, singing the opening song from "The Sound of Music." Unless, like me, you are nursing a fresh blister when you get there, and all you really want to do is strip off your boots and soak your toes in an ice-cold creek. This hike isn't dangerous, like the climb to Camp Muir in Mount Rainier National Park, but it's an endorphin-fueled endurance suffer-fest. And you'll love it.

