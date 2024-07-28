Visit New Jersey's Coast For This Lively Boardwalk On One Of America's Best Beaches

The party doesn't stop when the sun goes down in Asbury Park — in fact, it just gets started. Continuing with the music theme, The Stone Pony is an epic music venue from 1974 that was made famous by legends performing there, including Bruce Springsteen and Southside Johnny. It still hosts rock and roll performances almost every day. If you're just looking for a fun night out, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs dotted along the boardwalk, including the highly-rated Wonder Bar.

You can't talk about Asbury Park without mentioning the LGBTQIA+ community. In fact, it's the queer community that is credited with driving the restoration of the area at the turn of the century. Because of this, Asbury Park is a safe place to visit with plenty of gay-friendly stops. For nightlife, just off the boardwalk is Georgie's, sometimes called The Gay "Cheers" of Asbury Park, while Paradise is a huge nightclub that has a pool!

Finally, it's worth noting The Asbury Hotel as an iconic (if not expensive) place to stay. Located right off the boardwalk, the hotel is inspired by Scandinavian design and boasts a beach vibe. It has a rooftop that hosts concerts and movie nights, and there's even an underground walkway to take you to the bowling alley, Asbury Lanes. Of course, this kind of experience will cost you, as summertime rates are usually over $600 a night. Luckily, there are other places to vacation that won't break the bank.

