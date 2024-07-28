Visit New Jersey's Coast For This Lively Boardwalk On One Of America's Best Beaches
The New Jersey shore has long been a famous place for beach lovers, with over 100 million people visiting each year, according to Tourism Economics (pdf). The 2009 reality TV show "The Jersey Shore" made the area even more ubiquitous — if not a bit ridiculous. Regardless of how you feel about the typical "Jersey" stereotype, one thing cannot be denied: The beaches are absolutely beautiful. While the state has many beachside boardwalks, including Atlantic City, Wildwood, and Seaside (where "The Jersey Shore" was initially filmed), there is one boardwalk you won't want to miss on your next vacation: Asbury Park, one of the best East Coast beach towns.
NJ.com ranked Asbury Park's boardwalk as the third-best in New Jersey. It blends a laid-back beach atmosphere with a trendy city vibe. While Asbury Park fell into disrepair and civil unrest during the late 20th century, the boardwalk embarked on a restoration starting in 2007. Since then, Asbury Park — particularly the East Side, where the boardwalk is — has grown into a must-visit vacation spot for tourists and locals alike. Whether you love pop culture history (including Bruce Springsteen's first album from 1973 aptly named "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J."), family-friendly boardwalk activities, a lively nightlife (especially for the LGBTQIA+ community), or just want to soak up some sun on the beach, Asbury Park has something for everyone.
Boardwalk activities for the whole family at Asbury Park
Naturally, Asbury Park's boardwalk is the main highlight of the city. It's a 1-mile stretch along the beach, and the boardwalk is wide enough that you don't feel like you're on top of the crowd. Start your day by relaxing on the clean beach, and whenever you're tired of the sun, hop on the boardwalk to explore — and there's a lot to check out. There are plenty of restaurants serving summer staples, like ice cream and hot dogs, and high-end seafood (don't skip out on this!). You don't need to travel to Florida for a family-friendly beach boardwalk, either. One of the most lively places is the Silverball Retro Arcade, which functions as a hybrid café-museum-arcade. It's a great spot for families with kids, or anyone who loves arcade games and wants to live out some nostalgia.
As you walk down Asbury Park's boardwalk, you'll encounter artistic murals via the Wooden Walls Mural Project. This initiative has garnered international attention in publications like The Guardian and The New York Times, and includes artists like Shephard Fairey and Dylan Egon. If live art is more your scene, there's the historic Paramount Theatre and Convention Hall, which has seen performances from famous musicians, such as Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and The Ramones. Unfortunately, the Paramount has been closed since 2020, but you can still marvel at the history from the outside until it reopens.
Asbury Park's nightlife is something to behold
The party doesn't stop when the sun goes down in Asbury Park — in fact, it just gets started. Continuing with the music theme, The Stone Pony is an epic music venue from 1974 that was made famous by legends performing there, including Bruce Springsteen and Southside Johnny. It still hosts rock and roll performances almost every day. If you're just looking for a fun night out, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs dotted along the boardwalk, including the highly-rated Wonder Bar.
You can't talk about Asbury Park without mentioning the LGBTQIA+ community. In fact, it's the queer community that is credited with driving the restoration of the area at the turn of the century. Because of this, Asbury Park is a safe place to visit with plenty of gay-friendly stops. For nightlife, just off the boardwalk is Georgie's, sometimes called The Gay "Cheers" of Asbury Park, while Paradise is a huge nightclub that has a pool!
Finally, it's worth noting The Asbury Hotel as an iconic (if not expensive) place to stay. Located right off the boardwalk, the hotel is inspired by Scandinavian design and boasts a beach vibe. It has a rooftop that hosts concerts and movie nights, and there's even an underground walkway to take you to the bowling alley, Asbury Lanes. Of course, this kind of experience will cost you, as summertime rates are usually over $600 a night. Luckily, there are other places to vacation that won't break the bank.