Florida's 'Lost Key' Is An Unsung Panhandle Paradise For A Lazy White-Sand Beach Escape
When people head down to enjoy a beach vacation in Florida, they may be thinking of places like Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami. The usual suspects are wonderful locations to visit and they certainly have lovely shorelines. The thing is, they're usually packed with other travelers who had the exact same idea. However, if you happen to be visiting the Florida Panhandle, close to the border of Alabama, there is a spot you have to visit with shimmering white sand beaches, a State Park, birding, hiking, fishing, and more: the barrier island Perdido Key (which means "lost island" in Spanish). The 17-mile long island is about 30 minutes from Pensacola, Florida, and has everything you need for a wonderful trip to the shore.
Perdido Key's beaches have lots of amenities, including accessible ones for those with limited mobility. There are over 300 bird species to see, as well as four species of sea turtles which nest there from May through October. There is even a spot for drinks, food, and nightlife. You'll also find two 18-hole golf courses, dolphin cruises, and a famous flight team that trains there. Grab your towel and beach supplies and get ready for an amazing trip.
The beaches and state park on Perdido Key
Perdido Key has 2 miles of white sand beaches along the Gulf of Mexico that are part of Perdido Key State Park. (Make sure to bring some baby powder to get the sand off later on.) There are picnic tables, showers, restrooms, parking, water fountains, and boardwalks (pictured) that take you right onto the beach that are accessible for those with mobility issues. You can choose from several beach access points, and access point 4 is a dog beach on the river side of the Key. It's really inexpensive as well, with a mere $3 entry fee for up to eight people in a single vehicle, with $2 for each additional person and for pedestrians and bicyclists. There are lovely dunes covered with sea oat that are protected by those boardwalks. You can use covered, accessible picnic areas, and beach wheelchairs are available at no cost. (Call the ranger station at nearby Big Lagoon State Park to reserve one.)
The water is calm and great for kids. However, pay attention to any flags you see that indicate things like a rough surf or jellyfish. Surf fishing is a great activity at the beaches and you can get the required license here. You can also visit the more developed Johnson Beach to kayak, paddleboard, and swim with local rentals from places like Lost Key Outdoors. You can also check out the Flora-Bama Lounge on the beach with live music, drinks, and food.
Blue Angels, dolphins, golf, and more on Perdido Key
Perdido Key is the perfect spot for outdoor activities, with an average temperature of 75 degrees Fahrenheit and 343 days of sunshine. It's also got both sunrise and sunset views for you to enjoy. While you're spending time outside, you might catch a glimpse of the famous Navy flight team, the Blue Angels, who train and have their base there. Golf enthusiasts can visit the two 18-hole courses on Perdido Key called Lost Key Golf Club and Perdido Bay Golf Club.
If you're into animals, hiking trails on the beach are a great spot for birding and turtle spotting. In the evening, you might even spot the endangered Perdido Key beach mouse that only resides there. As you walk along the beach, you may also notice that the sand squeaks. The texture of the quartz it's made causes this. (Just watch where you shake the sand out of your towel.)
Finally, you may see some dolphins, with several dolphin cruises offered around the area. One is Blue Dolphin Cruises, which takes you out in a boat with between 15 and 40 people for only $22 per person over two years old. There is even free parking.