Florida's 'Lost Key' Is An Unsung Panhandle Paradise For A Lazy White-Sand Beach Escape

When people head down to enjoy a beach vacation in Florida, they may be thinking of places like Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami. The usual suspects are wonderful locations to visit and they certainly have lovely shorelines. The thing is, they're usually packed with other travelers who had the exact same idea. However, if you happen to be visiting the Florida Panhandle, close to the border of Alabama, there is a spot you have to visit with shimmering white sand beaches, a State Park, birding, hiking, fishing, and more: the barrier island Perdido Key (which means "lost island" in Spanish). The 17-mile long island is about 30 minutes from Pensacola, Florida, and has everything you need for a wonderful trip to the shore.

Perdido Key's beaches have lots of amenities, including accessible ones for those with limited mobility. There are over 300 bird species to see, as well as four species of sea turtles which nest there from May through October. There is even a spot for drinks, food, and nightlife. You'll also find two 18-hole golf courses, dolphin cruises, and a famous flight team that trains there. Grab your towel and beach supplies and get ready for an amazing trip.