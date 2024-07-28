The Best Way To Cruise The Mediterranean On A Tight Budget, Per Rick Steves

Rick Steves on a cruise? You'd think he'd be the last person to hop on one, given his love for exploring every nook and cranny of the world by planes, trains, and buses. But the "Rick Steves' Europe" host does enjoy the occasional cruise, so much so that he dedicated an entire episode of his show and even wrote a guidebook on cruising the Mediterranean. And as you can expect from Steves, he has dispensed valuable advice on how to keep your budget at a minimum.

First off, make a game plan for your budget. Know loosely what you want to buy, eat, and do on your cruise before even hopping on board. Steves warns on his website that cruising isn't the budget-friendly vacation many think it is. Sure, you can book an unbelievably cheap cruise, but once you're on it, your wallet might start feeling the pinch.

"The cruise industry is adept at enticing you with extras that add up quickly," Steves noted. "These include shore excursions, casino games, premium drinks, specialty restaurant surcharges, duty-free shopping, fitness classes, spa treatments, photos, and many other goods and services." And since you're not handing over cash but swiping a cruise card, it's dangerously easy to lose track of spending. Out of all the potential money pits on a Mediterranean cruise — or any cruise, really — excursions can be the biggest drain. The good news? Steves says you can DIY that, too.

