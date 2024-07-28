The Best Way To Cruise The Mediterranean On A Tight Budget, Per Rick Steves
Rick Steves on a cruise? You'd think he'd be the last person to hop on one, given his love for exploring every nook and cranny of the world by planes, trains, and buses. But the "Rick Steves' Europe" host does enjoy the occasional cruise, so much so that he dedicated an entire episode of his show and even wrote a guidebook on cruising the Mediterranean. And as you can expect from Steves, he has dispensed valuable advice on how to keep your budget at a minimum.
First off, make a game plan for your budget. Know loosely what you want to buy, eat, and do on your cruise before even hopping on board. Steves warns on his website that cruising isn't the budget-friendly vacation many think it is. Sure, you can book an unbelievably cheap cruise, but once you're on it, your wallet might start feeling the pinch.
"The cruise industry is adept at enticing you with extras that add up quickly," Steves noted. "These include shore excursions, casino games, premium drinks, specialty restaurant surcharges, duty-free shopping, fitness classes, spa treatments, photos, and many other goods and services." And since you're not handing over cash but swiping a cruise card, it's dangerously easy to lose track of spending. Out of all the potential money pits on a Mediterranean cruise — or any cruise, really — excursions can be the biggest drain. The good news? Steves says you can DIY that, too.
Plan your own excursion to save big bucks
Sure, joining a cruise line's excursion is convenient, but it's rarely the most budget-friendly option. Rick Steves suggests you skip those pricey group or private outings by planning ahead and creating your own itinerary. This is especially easy on a Mediterranean cruise, where ports are often conveniently located near city centers.
"In Barcelona, a cheap shuttle bus goes directly from the port to the bottom of the Ramblas, the lively pedestrian drag that runs through the heart of the Old City," Steves shared on his site, highlighting how simple it is to explore on your own. "In Venice, an express boat zips passengers straight from port to St. Mark's Square in 20 minutes — or you can walk through the magical, tourist-free backstreets in about an hour." Just watch the time. Missing the ship and getting left behind at a cruise port because you were too immersed in adventuring solo is not the story you want to bring back home.
In case you decide to join an excursion, make sure it's one you can't easily do yourself. "Certain sights, such as the ancient Roman ruins of Ephesus in Turkey, involve a complicated journey by public transit," Steves added. "An excursion takes care of transportation and comes with a knowledgeable local guide who can bring the ruins to life."
Don't overlook the free amenities on board
There will be days on a cruise when you won't dock at a port, leaving you stuck at sea with plenty of time to kill. Instead of falling into the trap of onboard spending, Rick Steves suggests some wallet-friendly alternatives, some of which you can do without spending a dime. This applies to virtually any cruise, not just Mediterranean ones. "Take advantage of other on-board freebies. Rather than buy a book, check one out from the ship's library. Instead of watching a pay-per-view movie in your cabin, enjoy the free shows," Steves advised in an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette piece. "Hang out by the pool, take an art class or join a trivia game. Read your daily program: There's something free going on virtually every minute of every day."
Crowd-averse? Steves has a hack for that, too. He shared with The Oklahoman that you can dodge the masses by hitting up amenities during off-peak times: "The gym is quieter late in the evenings, when many cruisers are already in bed. Onboard restaurants are typically less crowded for the later seatings." You can even choose to stay behind the ship during an embarkation day if you don't feel like exploring. "While other passengers are unpacking and exploring the ship, you'll have the mini-golf course to yourself," he said. Taking advantage of these free activities during quieter periods is a great way to enjoy your cruise on a budget.