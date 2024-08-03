One Of Alabama's Most Underrated Cities Is A Coastal Escape With A Pretty State Park

When you think of white sand beaches and turquoise waters, Alabama probably isn't the first place to come to mind for most. But along the Gulf of Mexico, you'll find a place that matches this profile, offering a coastal escape catering to every member of the family with its comprehensive state park and recreation options for visitors of all ages. Welcome to Gulf Shores, a community of around 16,000 people located on the southern tip of the state.

While most of Alabama's residents live in the urban areas of Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile, Gulf Shores quietly represents the coastal region that parallels the much more well-known Pensacola, just over an hour away in Florida. Of course, none of this is to say that Gulf Shores is unheard of, and this gorgeous spot can get busy during the popular summer months. However, when it comes to vacation spots on the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf Shores flies under the radar compared to the top-rated islands in Florida or Texas's barrier island towns like the gorgeous Port Aransas or the mesmerizing Mustang Island State Park.