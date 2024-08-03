One Of Alabama's Most Underrated Cities Is A Coastal Escape With A Pretty State Park
When you think of white sand beaches and turquoise waters, Alabama probably isn't the first place to come to mind for most. But along the Gulf of Mexico, you'll find a place that matches this profile, offering a coastal escape catering to every member of the family with its comprehensive state park and recreation options for visitors of all ages. Welcome to Gulf Shores, a community of around 16,000 people located on the southern tip of the state.
While most of Alabama's residents live in the urban areas of Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile, Gulf Shores quietly represents the coastal region that parallels the much more well-known Pensacola, just over an hour away in Florida. Of course, none of this is to say that Gulf Shores is unheard of, and this gorgeous spot can get busy during the popular summer months. However, when it comes to vacation spots on the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf Shores flies under the radar compared to the top-rated islands in Florida or Texas's barrier island towns like the gorgeous Port Aransas or the mesmerizing Mustang Island State Park.
Is Gulf State Park worth the hype?
Sometimes, state parks are worth the hype, which is certainly the case with Gulf State Park. Meeting up with the ocean, the 6,150-acre park incorporates an area adjacent to the side-by-side cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Inside the park are three lakes where you can boat, swim, paddle, or float. Nearby, 28 miles of trails will lead you through nine different ecosystems (yes, nine) as you walk, run, or bike. There is a bike-share program for visitors who don't bring their own ride, or you can take a guided Segway tour to get around. There are no bad options here.
You'll find several points where you can access over 3.5 miles of spectacular white sand beaches and ocean waters for a day of relaxation or adventure (or both). Those lucky enough to visit can enjoy the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, take a guided tour to spot dolphins or head out for some fishing. When it's time to gather as a family, the park offers picnic areas and covered pavilions — don't forget about the pampered pets of the family who are welcome at the large and small dog parks provided they are leashed and attended at all times.
What to do in Gulf Shores, Alabama
With plenty of lodging and restaurant options inside Gulf State Park, your entire vacation could take place within its boundaries. However, Gulf Shores has much more to offer beyond the white sand and temperate waters. For example, you can head to The Track, a family recreation center featuring bumper boats, six Go-Kart tracks, mini-golf, a high-flying Skycoaster, and an arcade. If the kids still aren't worn out, head to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, where the family can enjoy an array of animals and educational opportunities. On a hot day, cool off at Waterville USA, a 20-acre waterpark tailor-made for family fun.
As a resort area, Gulf Shore also provides links for golfing enthusiasts. In fact, there are 15 golf courses in the area. If you'd rather shop than golf, this charming town also has that covered — check out the historic row of specialty shops at the Original Oyster House Boardwalk. Of course, no vacation is complete without devouring the food scene, and if you're into seafood, this is the place to dive deep. Gulf Shores offers an abundance of seafood offerings, from traditional southern favorites to regionally inspired dishes. In the evenings, there is beachfront dining and entertainment to wind down the day. Is there anything Gulf Shores doesn't do?