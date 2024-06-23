Explore Texas' Pristine Coast At This Mesmerizing Island State Park With Miles Of Beach

The Texas Gulf Coast's barrier islands shelter the mainland from storm surge while providing a uniquely welcoming habitat for wildlife — and vacationing humans. While we love the Victorian architecture, shopping, and dining in historic Galveston, home to one of the US' most family-friendly beaches, our favorite barrier island access point for nature-lovers is the wildly wonderful Mustang Island State Park. It features five miles of unspoiled beach and 20 miles of perfect, protected paddle trails.

Be as free-form or as organized as you like here: Explore miles of windswept dunes to discover nesting sea turtles or spend the day beachcombing. You can also hop on a boat for some sunset dolphin viewing or book a moonlit tour in a glowing, transparent kayak to see how the undersea creatures do nightlife.

The park can close when full in peak summer season, but you can reserve campsites and day passes online. If the park is full, no worries, as you can also drive right onto the pubic beach at Port Aransas and set up camp, then try the park again the next day. For this, you'll need a beach parking pass that you can buy from a local store which is $12 and good for a calendar year.