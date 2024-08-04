This Underrated Michigan Beach Town Is A Charming Gem Situated Between Three Lakes

Undoubtedly you've heard of the Great Lakes, including the recreation mecca of Lake Michigan. There's no shortage of ways to enjoy this massive body of water. For example, you can explore Lake Michigan from the shores of Chicago at the city-connected Oak Street Beach or head to one of the more underrated state parks for the best views in the region. But if you'd rather approach from the coast of a charming city with much smaller crowds, head to Charlevoix, Michigan. Never heard of it? That's not too surprising considering it only has just over 2,000 permanent residents.

It's not just the small population that makes Charlevoix a unique Lake Michigan city. It's the fact that, in addition to Lake Michigan to its west, you can easily enjoy Lake Charlevoix to the east and Round Lake in the center of town. Everywhere you look there is water to enjoy, with Round Lake in the middle actually connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix. That means, whether you're into boating, SUP boards, swimming, skiing, or kayaking, there's a waterway for you. While water is an integral part of the industry and lifestyle here, Charlevoix also boasts a charming appeal that goes beyond its endless coastlines.