This Underrated Michigan Beach Town Is A Charming Gem Situated Between Three Lakes
Undoubtedly you've heard of the Great Lakes, including the recreation mecca of Lake Michigan. There's no shortage of ways to enjoy this massive body of water. For example, you can explore Lake Michigan from the shores of Chicago at the city-connected Oak Street Beach or head to one of the more underrated state parks for the best views in the region. But if you'd rather approach from the coast of a charming city with much smaller crowds, head to Charlevoix, Michigan. Never heard of it? That's not too surprising considering it only has just over 2,000 permanent residents.
It's not just the small population that makes Charlevoix a unique Lake Michigan city. It's the fact that, in addition to Lake Michigan to its west, you can easily enjoy Lake Charlevoix to the east and Round Lake in the center of town. Everywhere you look there is water to enjoy, with Round Lake in the middle actually connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix. That means, whether you're into boating, SUP boards, swimming, skiing, or kayaking, there's a waterway for you. While water is an integral part of the industry and lifestyle here, Charlevoix also boasts a charming appeal that goes beyond its endless coastlines.
Things to do in Charlevoix
You'll find the activities and scenery changes with the seasons in Charlevoix. Summer is undoubtedly the time to paddle, row, and float, while winter means bundling up and finding other things to do. It's not difficult, though, since Charlevoix receives around 120 inches of snow each year. Head to one of the four nearby ski hills and surrounding areas where you can rent a snowmobile, shoeshoe, or practice your cross country or downhill skiing. Make use of the six beginner to intermediate-rated runs at the popular Mt. McSauba or take the kids down the dedicated sledding hill. You can also find an outdoor ice skating rink within Mt. McSauba Recreation Area. During the summer, this same area exposes an 18-hole disc golf course.
Any time of year, spend some time meandering the boutique shops in the downtown area. Here you'll find souvenirs, clothing, art, and crafts. Before or after shopping, walk the pier directly from downtown for a stroll on Lake Michigan Beach.
For an adrenaline rush, book a trip with a skydiving company to see Charlevoix and the surrounding area from a higher altitude. If jumping out of a plane isn't your style, hire a guide to show you the architecture in town instead. Be sure to visit the "mushroom houses" by Earl Young. These unique and whimsical designs have an interesting story that dates back to the first few decades of the 1900s.
Food, drinks, and festivals in Charlevoix
There's no doubt Charlevoix delivers on nature offerings throughout the year. In between outdoor activities, though, it's also a place where you can discover its charms as a city. Look no further than a local tasting room to discover wines from around the region, and be sure to keep an eye on the menus for Michigan's beer, mead, and cider from the Bellaire area 40 minutes to the south of Charlevoix. There's also a wide variety of restaurants, ranging from cafes to upscale dining options.
As a town the events calendar is varied. Every Thursday during the summer, you'll find a farmer's market where musicians perform, artists work, and specialists provide demonstrations on everything from cooking to floral arranging. Each July, you'll find an 8-day Venetian festival that brings the party to the streets and waterways with fireworks, boat parades, a carnival, concerts, and more. There are also concerts in the park, community performances, yoga sessions, a winter fat tire bike race, and a Pirate Festival.
Charlevoix is an ideal place for some downtime or as a stopover point for other notable activities in the region like spending a day on Mackinac Island. Since Charlevoix is already in the northern part of Michigan, you can also trek up to the remote Isle Royale National Park or go further to spend your vacation on a road trip around Lake Superior.