This Awe-Inspiring Acadia National Park Hike With Mountain Views Is Perfect For Beginners

Maine's sprawling Acadia National Park is known for its rugged coastline, mountain peaks, and wild country, but one of its most popular attractions isn't up a mountainside or on the ocean — it's a lake. Acadia National Park has a large amount of postcard-worthy scenery, but pristine Jordan Pond is particularly beautiful. There are a few trails that you can take to get a look at this incredible place, but if you want a relatively easy walk around the water's edge, Jordan Pond Path might just be the perfect hike for you.

Don't let the name Jordan Pond fool you — this is a lake. It's actually one of the biggest lakes in Acadia National Park, located in a valley formed by the movement of ancient glaciers. You could fit all of Disneyland inside it and still have a moat around the outside. Whether you are embarking on a road trip to all the iconic East Coast national parks or taking a day trip to Acadia, you'll want to include this hike on your itinerary.