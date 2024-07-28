This Awe-Inspiring Acadia National Park Hike With Mountain Views Is Perfect For Beginners
Maine's sprawling Acadia National Park is known for its rugged coastline, mountain peaks, and wild country, but one of its most popular attractions isn't up a mountainside or on the ocean — it's a lake. Acadia National Park has a large amount of postcard-worthy scenery, but pristine Jordan Pond is particularly beautiful. There are a few trails that you can take to get a look at this incredible place, but if you want a relatively easy walk around the water's edge, Jordan Pond Path might just be the perfect hike for you.
Don't let the name Jordan Pond fool you — this is a lake. It's actually one of the biggest lakes in Acadia National Park, located in a valley formed by the movement of ancient glaciers. You could fit all of Disneyland inside it and still have a moat around the outside. Whether you are embarking on a road trip to all the iconic East Coast national parks or taking a day trip to Acadia, you'll want to include this hike on your itinerary.
Why is Jordan Pond Path a great hike for beginners?
Plenty of national park trails are only suitable for experienced hikers, but Acadia's Jordan Pond Path is not one of them. This loop is generally considered an easy one. For most people, this journey only takes around an hour or two to complete, but you can easily spend much longer meandering around the lake and admiring the incredible views. The route takes you on a walk through the woods. You can bring leashed dogs along, and it can be a fun adventure for the entire family. Just remember, it's still a hike.
The trip around the lake might be an easy walk, but it's unpaved, narrow, and sometimes uneven, so it's not appropriate for those in a wheelchair, and you should wear comfortable sneakers or hiking boots. A good amount of the trek consists of a hard-packed soil path, making it easy to traverse, though you may also have to navigate some rocky terrain. You'll also walk along wooden boards for a portion — but don't worry, they're only a few inches off the ground.
The Jordan Pond Path hiking experience
Rolling mountains, including the twin rounded peaks affectionately known as the Bubbles, surround the steely blue lake. As you traverse Jordan Pond Path, you'll have the opportunity to see every angle of this unique landscape. You'll start by walking through the forest, an incredible experience when the fall foliage reaches its zenith, before making your way to a rocky beach and the beautiful lakeshore. This is a favorite spot for birdwatching, so keep your eyes and ears open for waterfowl on the lake and raptors swooping overhead.
The only downside of this beautiful trail is that it's extremely popular. If you come on a weekend in the crowded summer season, you'll probably have to share the views (and maybe fight over parking spots), which can be frustrating on the narrower parts of the trail. According to hikers on AllTrails and Tripadvisor, arriving early will give you your best shot at a more private experience. Alternatively, set out on an evening hike to avoid the mid-afternoon crowds.