This Idaho Spring With Caribbean-Colored Waters Is One Of The Most Stunning In The US
Idaho's outdoor people usually prefer to keep their favorite spots to themselves. There, word-of-mouth recommendations are exchanged over a beer, not a fiber optic cable. However, keeping a lid on everything is impossible, and the secret location of one of the state's coolest natural attractions has gotten out: Blue Heart Springs, an impossibly blue spring that burbles out of the ground to form a magical pool that looks like it belongs in a mesmerizing Caribbean national park before flowing into the wildly scenic Snake River.
For years, only Idahoans visited Blue Heart Springs, with grandparents introducing grandchildren to this memory-making natural wonder. Times have changed, and now that its location is public knowledge, you'll likely want the details on how to get there. It won't be easy, as this cold spring is reachable only by watercraft, and you'll have to do a bit of paddling. However, once you arrive, you may decide to stick around to see what other buried treasures the Gem State has in store.
Getting to Blue Heart Springs
Many travelers keep a bucket list of luxurious hot springs around the globe to visit, but don't underestimate the power of a gorgeous cold spring like Blue Heart to inspire the same level of awe and delight. The best way to experience Blue Heart Springs is to rent a paddleboard or kayak at Banbury Adventures. From there, it's a 1.5-mile paddle downstream to the entry to the springs (powered boats aren't allowed to roar into the area, although they can turn off their motors and drift in). You'll pass islands and waterfalls, but keep your eyes peeled for a small inlet overhung by foliage (where the river curves) and paddle into it. The springs will open up before you like magic.
The water is miraculously clear, and the sandy bottom reflects and magnifies the blue of the sky, lending it that signature Caribbean-style glow — you can climb the lava-clad slope surrounding the spring to get a better look from above. The spring keeps the water at a bracing 58 degrees Fahrenheit, but if you bring a snorkel or goggles, you can watch the spring water roil up through the sandy bottom, a motion Reddit users have described as "trippy." Get ready to exchange giddy, knowing smiles with your fellow adventurers at this undeniably special place. The paddle back to your put-in point takes you upstream, so be ready for a workout.
More cold and hot springs near Blue Heart Springs
If you're still on an adrenaline high from the scenic beauty after leaving Blue Heart Springs, you're smack dab in the middle of a lot more of it. This stretch of the Snake River Canyon is known as Waterfall Country, and Thousand Springs State Park — with six spread-out divisions — provides ample opportunities to hike or picnic. The falls there rival the tremendous cascades found in Washington State or the thundering falls alongside Minnesota's Lake Superior. You are in choose-your-own-adventure territory. One tempting place to start lies just 14 miles from where you return your watercraft after visiting Blue Heart Springs. Niagara Springs (pictured) — a National Natural Landmark — is a stunning sight, with a cascading wall of water leaping down an electric-green hillside.
Not all the springs in the region are as cold or wild as Blue Heart. Just 2 miles away, you'll find another favorite local haunt, the developed resort of Miracle Hot Springs. If you're feeling all that paddling in your biceps and triceps, you'll be more than ready to sink into the warm waters for a spot of rejuvenation. And if you fancy a little privacy, you can book your own completely private VIP pool, perfect for up to four secretive soakers.