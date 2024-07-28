This Idaho Spring With Caribbean-Colored Waters Is One Of The Most Stunning In The US

Idaho's outdoor people usually prefer to keep their favorite spots to themselves. There, word-of-mouth recommendations are exchanged over a beer, not a fiber optic cable. However, keeping a lid on everything is impossible, and the secret location of one of the state's coolest natural attractions has gotten out: Blue Heart Springs, an impossibly blue spring that burbles out of the ground to form a magical pool that looks like it belongs in a mesmerizing Caribbean national park before flowing into the wildly scenic Snake River.

For years, only Idahoans visited Blue Heart Springs, with grandparents introducing grandchildren to this memory-making natural wonder. Times have changed, and now that its location is public knowledge, you'll likely want the details on how to get there. It won't be easy, as this cold spring is reachable only by watercraft, and you'll have to do a bit of paddling. However, once you arrive, you may decide to stick around to see what other buried treasures the Gem State has in store.