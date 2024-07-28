Should You Bring Your Passport On Vacation To Hawaii?

It's now easier than ever for people without passports to go get one, but here's the kicker: You might not even need it, especially if you're eyeing a trip to a tropical U.S. destination like Hawaii. For those based in the mainland U.S., Hawaii might feel like a far-off mythical land, considering it's more than 2,400 miles away, with the massive Pacific Ocean in between. And unless you've got a flying car stashed in your garage, driving there isn't exactly an option, so you're left with no choice but to hop on a plane or a ship. But the good news is, unlike other far-flung locales, you don't need a passport to visit the beautiful islands of Hawaii — that is, if you're a U.S. citizen or a Legal Permanent Resident (LPR).

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), since Hawaii is an official state of the U.S., you don't need to flash a passport (or green card) when you land there, making it one of the best no-passport-required vacation spots. The same goes for U.S. territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. But here's the catch: This rule only applies if you're heading to Hawaii straight from the contiguous United States or another U.S. territory.