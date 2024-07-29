One Of The US' Most Underrated National Parks Is This Archaeological Wonder In Colorado

While Machu Picchu might be the obvious destination to see ancient ruins, American explorers can visit an attraction much closer to home. In Colorado's southwestern corner is one of the nation's most impressive archaeological spots — Mesa Verde National Park. President Theodore Roosevelt established the park in 1906; never before had a national park been made "specifically for the preservation from injury or spoliation of the ruins and other works and relics of prehistoric or primitive man," per the United States Code.

The park is home to nearly 5,000 individual archaeological sites created by Ancestral Puebloans who lived on this land from around A.D. 550 to 1300. The most striking of the sites is the remarkably well-preserved cliff dwellings, and there are overlooks where you can check out these impressive structures from above. However, if you want to walk through some of them, you have to sign up for a guided tour, which will take some planning.

The ranger-led tours generally run between mid-May and late October, and reservations open two weeks in advance. Whatever you do, avoid waiting until you get to the park to try and book — tours can fill up quickly (we're talking in less than a minute). Plus, you probably won't have reliable cell service, and the only way to reserve a spot is online or by phone. Make sure you're in shape and have water with you; the elevation is around 7,000 feet – high enough to potentially feel some ill effects.

