Head To This New Jersey Beach Town Full Of Unique Shops For An Underrated Seaside Escape
The Garden State's Jersey Shore is home to notable destinations like Ocean City and Atlantic City, considered some of the best East Coast beach towns to visit. Travelers might not realize that there are other overlooked yet extraordinary places along the Atlantic, such as Cape May. Located only about an hour from Atlantic City, Victorian-era buildings fill this quaint town that dates back to the 1700s. As such, it's known as the oldest seaside resort in the country. Cape May is the complete package as far as coastal getaways go. It features an array of gorgeous beaches renowned by travelers on Tripadvisor for its white sand. As one reviewer put it, "It's a serene escape for beach lovers seeking tranquility."
In addition to spending a picturesque day frolicking in the sand and sea, travelers can take advantage of Cape May's shopping scene. The Washington Street Mall (pictured) is a colorful promenade with various quirky boutiques and shops. This includes Swede Things in America, where shoppers can purchase Scandinavian-inspired home goods and gifts, Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy, which sells vintage-style sweets, and Winterwood Gift & Christmas Shoppe for year-round holiday fun. However, there are other shops in Cape May worth a stop. For instance, Out of the Past Antiques is beloved on Tripadvisor for its treasure trove of items. As you can see, Cape May is perfect for beach bums and shopaholics. However, it's also suited for history buffs.
Historical attractions in Cape May, New Jersey
Cape May, New Jersey, is steeped in history, and there's no better way to learn more about this aspect than to visit the town's significant sites. The Cape May Lighthouse, found at Cape May Point State Park, dates back to 1859 and still operates today. Nevertheless, visitors can climb up the structure's 199 steps for epic ocean views. Along the way, displays recount the Lighthouse's past. Likewise, the park features a massive World War 2-era bunker and a lookout tower open to visitors. There's also the Emlen Physick Estate, an elaborate Victorian home offering tours perfect for any architecture enthusiast.
One famous individual who once called Cape May home was Harriet Tubman. At the Harriet Tubman Museum, visitors will gain a better understanding of the freedom fighter's life and role in the Underground Railroad. The museum conducts guided tours that require advanced reservations. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.
Another must-see in Cape May is the Historic Cold Spring Village, home to various historical buildings, some of which originated in the 18th century. You'll also find an array of artisan demonstrations. Think bookbinding, woodworking, and more. An on-site eatery and brewery are available, as is a country store selling locally-made goods. If you're interested in the paranormal, the Historic Cold Spring Village has a seasonal ghost tour from summer until fall.
Plan your dream beach vacation to Cape May, New Jersey
Cape May should be your next Jersey Shore adventure. On top of all the aforementioned attractions and shopping opportunities, the city offers guided open-air Trolley Tours for visitors who want to see Cape May in style. You can book a ghost tour, an underground railroad tour, and more online.
Naturally, you'll need a place to stay during your Cape May holiday. Luckily, there are plenty of picturesque resorts and B&Bs to choose from. Conveniently situated near the shore, La Mer Beachfront Resort features ocean-view rooms and a heated pool. In addition, guests can enjoy beach chairs and umbrellas at no extra cost. An onsite upscale eatery, the Pier House, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There's also the Sea Crest Inn, located steps away from the water. It has standard and apartment-style rooms available. Alternatively, if you want to fully experience Cape May's famed Victorian architecture, stay at the Mason Cottage Bed and Breakfast. Its array of vintage aesthetic rooms transports guests back to the 1800s. It also provides a two-course breakfast provided.
Cape May has balmy weather from spring to late fall. Nevertheless, the resort town is open throughout all four seasons. Note that the nearest commercial option for plane travel is the Atlantic City International Airport. For more little-known coastal destinations on the East Coast, check out this family-friendly, foodie heaven beach town in Delaware and the beautiful beach town where you should plan a couples trip in Maine.