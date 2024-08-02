Head To This New Jersey Beach Town Full Of Unique Shops For An Underrated Seaside Escape

The Garden State's Jersey Shore is home to notable destinations like Ocean City and Atlantic City, considered some of the best East Coast beach towns to visit. Travelers might not realize that there are other overlooked yet extraordinary places along the Atlantic, such as Cape May. Located only about an hour from Atlantic City, Victorian-era buildings fill this quaint town that dates back to the 1700s. As such, it's known as the oldest seaside resort in the country. Cape May is the complete package as far as coastal getaways go. It features an array of gorgeous beaches renowned by travelers on Tripadvisor for its white sand. As one reviewer put it, "It's a serene escape for beach lovers seeking tranquility."

In addition to spending a picturesque day frolicking in the sand and sea, travelers can take advantage of Cape May's shopping scene. The Washington Street Mall (pictured) is a colorful promenade with various quirky boutiques and shops. This includes Swede Things in America, where shoppers can purchase Scandinavian-inspired home goods and gifts, Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy, which sells vintage-style sweets, and Winterwood Gift & Christmas Shoppe for year-round holiday fun. However, there are other shops in Cape May worth a stop. For instance, Out of the Past Antiques is beloved on Tripadvisor for its treasure trove of items. As you can see, Cape May is perfect for beach bums and shopaholics. However, it's also suited for history buffs.

