You Might Get In Trouble At Disney Parks For Wearing This Common Type Of Shirt

Disney parks have a dress code, and if they decide you've violated it, you might get asked to leave "the happiest place on Earth." In 2022, fashion and lifestyle content creator Nicole DeLosReyes posted a TikTok after experiencing just such a situation for wearing a particular item of clothing: a tie-front top. In an interview with Dr. Phil, DeLosReyes explained that a Disney World employee told her she could not enter the park unless she bought a different shirt at a gift shop or changed. She decided to do the former rather than miss out on the experience. She stated, "I wasn't told until I posted it on social media that the reason was because it was a tie-front. It was a safety hazard ... it can either get undone and flash a kid on a ride or get stuck in the ride."

Whatever the reasoning, DeLosReyes' video sparked an international conversation about the policing of women's bodies and clothing choices in public places. It also alerted people to the possibility of getting "dress coded" at Disney — something which has happened to many other young women in tie-front, tie-back, and halter tops. Sometimes, these types of outfits make it through security with no issues whatsoever. However, if you wear a tie-front shirt, it's worth bringing a backup option in case an employee says you have to change.