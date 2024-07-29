You Might Get In Trouble At Disney Parks For Wearing This Common Type Of Shirt
Disney parks have a dress code, and if they decide you've violated it, you might get asked to leave "the happiest place on Earth." In 2022, fashion and lifestyle content creator Nicole DeLosReyes posted a TikTok after experiencing just such a situation for wearing a particular item of clothing: a tie-front top. In an interview with Dr. Phil, DeLosReyes explained that a Disney World employee told her she could not enter the park unless she bought a different shirt at a gift shop or changed. She decided to do the former rather than miss out on the experience. She stated, "I wasn't told until I posted it on social media that the reason was because it was a tie-front. It was a safety hazard ... it can either get undone and flash a kid on a ride or get stuck in the ride."
Whatever the reasoning, DeLosReyes' video sparked an international conversation about the policing of women's bodies and clothing choices in public places. It also alerted people to the possibility of getting "dress coded" at Disney — something which has happened to many other young women in tie-front, tie-back, and halter tops. Sometimes, these types of outfits make it through security with no issues whatsoever. However, if you wear a tie-front shirt, it's worth bringing a backup option in case an employee says you have to change.
What is Disney's dress code and how is it enforced?
Disney has a fairly vague official dress code for its theme and water parks. It includes the generic language: "The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense ... Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests."
Although specific items of clothing, like tops which tie closed in the front and Heely shoes have a reputation for getting people kicked out of Disney parks, you won't find them mentioned in the official rules. A section of the policy states that clothing can't "[expose] excessive portions of the skin"; however, it doesn't provide specifics on what the company considers too much bare skin for a hot afternoon at a theme park. In certain situations, staff members may choose to let clothing items slide; on another day, the same outfit might get flagged by security. In some cases, the staff will work with you to find a solution, like when TikTok Disney enthusiast SouthernSoloBelle wore a skirt that touched the ground and an employee bustled it for her. In scenarios, you'll get asked to change, even if that means you have to pay for new clothes or leave the park.
Can you get a free shirt if you're dress coded?
While not as controversial as the changes to the Disney Parks Disability Access Service, people online have expressed disappointment over discovering that they will likely have to pay for a replacement if Disney staff deem their clothing inappropriate, as happened to Nicole DeLosReyes. For a while, the belief that the park would offer you a free shirt from the gift shop if you wear a top that violates Disney's dress code circulated on TikTok. Whether you go to the ever-popular Disney World or Hollywood Studios, the worst-rated Disney theme park, it seems this friendly policy has become a thing of the past.
At one time, it appears Disney may have handed out free shirts to resolve dress code issues. In 2021, TikToker Amanda DiMeo posted a popular video where she claimed to receive a $75 shirt from the gift shop at no charge to replace the more revealing one that she originally wore. However, possibly due to parkgoes attempting to get free Disney merch by wearing the kinds of tops Disney often doesn't allow, the company appears to have phased out this policy.