Anthony Bourdain Absolutely Fell In Love With This Restaurant In Rome

When it comes to getting travel recommendations, tourists can always rely on Anthony Bourdain as their north star. With an eclectic personality, razor-sharp wits, and a love for all things food, Bourdain won millions over with his programs like "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations." Bourdain has shared tons of tricks for finding the best local eateries when traveling, and has highlighted hundreds of restaurants over the years. If you find yourself in Rome, Italy, be sure to visit the restaurant the American chef fell in love with. During the Season 8 finale of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain capped off his adventures in the beloved capital, where he dined at Osteria dal 1931.

For Bourdain, Osteria dal 1931 was nothing short of a revelation, especially when it came to smaller fare. He was particularly enamoured by a small plate of prosciutto and artichokes. "I love this place. I want to die here already. And I might yet," he said whilst eating his humble appetizer. He complimented his prosciutto and artichokes with a cheese-filled pasta, which he described as "completely awesome."

Rome is the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy. If you do end up going there, visiting Osteria dal 1931 is a must for classic, unpretentious fare that has the stamp of approval from locals. Like its name suggests, Osteria was founded in 1931, and has offered a wide variety of cuisines over its near century-long run. Today, you'll find stellar Roman-influenced dishes and a diverse wine list.

