Anthony Bourdain Absolutely Fell In Love With This Restaurant In Rome
When it comes to getting travel recommendations, tourists can always rely on Anthony Bourdain as their north star. With an eclectic personality, razor-sharp wits, and a love for all things food, Bourdain won millions over with his programs like "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations." Bourdain has shared tons of tricks for finding the best local eateries when traveling, and has highlighted hundreds of restaurants over the years. If you find yourself in Rome, Italy, be sure to visit the restaurant the American chef fell in love with. During the Season 8 finale of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain capped off his adventures in the beloved capital, where he dined at Osteria dal 1931.
For Bourdain, Osteria dal 1931 was nothing short of a revelation, especially when it came to smaller fare. He was particularly enamoured by a small plate of prosciutto and artichokes. "I love this place. I want to die here already. And I might yet," he said whilst eating his humble appetizer. He complimented his prosciutto and artichokes with a cheese-filled pasta, which he described as "completely awesome."
Rome is the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy. If you do end up going there, visiting Osteria dal 1931 is a must for classic, unpretentious fare that has the stamp of approval from locals. Like its name suggests, Osteria was founded in 1931, and has offered a wide variety of cuisines over its near century-long run. Today, you'll find stellar Roman-influenced dishes and a diverse wine list.
It's not surprising that Anthony Bourdain loved Osteria dal 1931
In the "Parts Unknown" episode, Anthony Bourdain frames Osteria dal 1931 as a safe haven for locals who want a classic meal that speaks to their taste buds. From friendly service to rousing meals, diners have identified the restaurant as something special to put on your list if you visit Rome. You'll find it nestled in the Monteverde District, making it easily accessible via public transit, taxi, or ridesharing apps. However, it's a bit of a trek from tourist destinations like the Coliseum, the Trevi Fountain, and the Spanish Steps.
Those who want a great meal with an immaculate vibe will likely find the 30 to 40 minute commute worth the effort. The restaurant has a simple, warm appearance, with unpretentious decor. If foodies get a good seat, they'll have a solid view of the bar, which boasts an impressive array of wines. Photographs adorn the walls, including one of Italian screen icon Anna Magnani. It's a classic and simple place that puts the emphasis on food — and there's lots of it.
Osteria dal 1931 has a robust menu filled with carb-heavy favorites like cacio e pepe, fettuccine pasta with truffle, and spaghetti with clams. If pasta isn't your thing, the restaurant features local favorites like oxtail stew, and Catalan fish. A must-have for many is the Roman-style artichoke seasoned with garlic, mint, and more. End your meal with something sweet — the tiramisu, in particular, looks to die for.
Osteria dal 1931 loves Anthony Bourdain back
Back when Anthony Bourdain made site visits, an establishment would become a major curiosity factor for travelers. Many restaurants considered it a badge of honor to serve one of the world's most popular travelers. Like most other joints, Osteria dal 1931 has taken pride in the that Bourdain stopped by and promoted the space. It seems to have a genuine love for the traveler, with Osteria dal 1931's website explicitly praising Bourdain.
"The biggest surprise in 2016: Anthony Bourdain , visiting Rome to film his CNN series on world cuisines , chose Osteria dal 1931 and was deeply impressed," the website's official "Our History" section reads. "He appreciated the quality of the cuisine and the atmosphere of the room so much that he recommended it without a shadow of a doubt!" Since Bourdain's visit, the restaurant has gone all in on loving the celebrity. A Reddit post confirms that the restaurant has multiple photos of the "Parts Unknown" host on its walls.
If you decide to go to Osteria dal 1931, book a table in advance on its website. The hotspot opens from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for lunch, and service resumes for dinner at 7:00 p.m., with the restaurant wrapping things up at 11:00 p.m. Before you start your dining adventures, check out Islands' guide on the costly tourist traps to avoid when picking a restaurant in Italy.