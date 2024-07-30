You Can Visit Rick Steves' Pick For Best Museum In London For Free

Travel expert Rick Steves has a lot of tips for experiencing the best of what your destination has to offer — even if you're on a budget. London is no exception. The English capital has many museums, but according to Steves' website, Rick Steves' Europe, his favorite is The British Museum. Not only is it often recognized as one of the best of its kind across the globe, but general admission is free.

Advertisement

When the British Empire ruled over more than a quarter of the planet, many of the world's greatest historical artifacts and works of art were taken back to England. Today, a large number of those priceless objects remain on display at The British Museum. As described by Steves in an episode of "Rick Steves' Europe," the collection tells the story of Ancient Greece, Assyria, and Egypt, among others.

While you will have to pay for any special exhibits or tours (typically between the equivalent of $18 for a typical tour, $22 for an exhibit, and $43 for an after-hours tour, but it varies by program), there is plenty to see at The British Museum without spending any money at all. It has around 80,000 artifacts on display from its collection of more than 8 million. While you certainly can zoom through the rooms and take in the highlights in an hour or two, there's more than enough to keep you occupied for an entire day.

Advertisement